DWTS Pro Shares Heartbreaking Post About Husband in Emotional Instagram Return

A “Dancing With the Stars” pro has returned to Instagram weeks after the sudden death of her husband.

On January 6, 2023, Allison Holker shared her second tribute to her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died by suicide on December 13, 2022.

“To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS! We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together,” Holker captioned an Instagram Reel comprised of some photos of the couple’s lives together.

Holker’s post is her first of the new year. She hasn’t shared any updates about how she or her children are doing in the aftermath of tWitch’s death. However, a source recently provided an update to Entertainment Tonight.

“Allison has been receiving so much support and outpouring of love since tWitch’s passing. Her family, his family, and her DWTS family, have been there for her in any way they can be. Everyone has really come together to congregate around her and her kids, especially during the holiday season,” the source said.

Here’s what you need to know:

Holker Commemorated Her Husband in Her Social Media Post

Set to Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up,” Holker shared some personal moments that she shared with her husband over the past several years.

The lyrics of Rihanna’s song resonates with Holker, who has been mourning an unthinkable loss.

“Lift me up. Hold me down. Keep me close. Safe and sound. Burning in a hopeless dream. Hold me when you go to sleep. Keep me in the warmth of your love. When you depart, keep me safe. Safe and sound,” read the lyrics.

Holker’s reel began with a black and white photo of tWitch wearing a hat and a big smile on his face. From there, Holker included photos of the couple’s wedding, pictures with their kids, and some other memories that she will undoubtedly hold close to her heart for the rest of her life.

This is the second post about tWitch that Holker has shared about her husband. The first was posted on December 21, 2022, a week after tWitch was found dead in a motel room not far from the family’s home.

“My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much,” Holker captioned a photo of her and tWitch at the time.

Some time after leaving home without his car, tWitch was found by personnel at the motel. He had suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead, according to TMZ.

Holker Has Received Love & Support From Thousands of People

As Holker attempts to heal and to navigate life as a single mom of three children, she has received a tremendous amount of love and support from family, friends, and fans. Hundreds of people have offered their condolences on her Instagram shares, including many of her “Dancing With the Stars” colleagues.

“A true Icon . We love you Allison,” DWTS judge Derek Hough commented on Holker’s most recent post.

“Sending you and your family so much love,” judge Carrie Ann Inaba added.

“An icon and an inspiration that lives on through all of you. Sending you and your family so much love Allison,” fellow ballroom pro Sharna Burgess wrote.

