Widowed DWTS Pro Shares Heartbreaking Update About Her Kids

It has been five months since former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Allison Holker received the news that her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died.

Speaking out publicly for the first time since Boss’ death, Holker has been giving candid interviews about what she’s gone through and how she’s coping after tragedy struck her family. In an interview with Today on May 3, 2023, Holker shared a bit about how her three kids have been handling life since losing their dad.

“It’s honestly something I wouldn’t wish for anybody. It’s really hard,” an emotional Holker told Today host Hoda Kotb when asked about the heavy conversations she’s had to have with her kids.

“To us, Daddy’s in the stars. So we can go outside and talk to him whenever we want. … They just ask, ‘When is daddy coming back?’ and that’s a really hard one,” she said. “And then it’ll be a couple weeks later, ‘But does he come back when he’s older? Like, when Daddy’s older he’ll come back?’ But they are still children and still obviously want him here,” she added.

Holker and Boss had two children together, Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3. Boss had also adopted Holker’s daughter, Weslie Fowler, 14.

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Died by Suicide in December

In December 2022, TMZ reported that Boss had left home without his car and checked into a motel not too far from the home he shared with his family. A short while later, he was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gun shot wound.

“He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory,” Holker told the outlet in a statement at the time.

Holker has posted a few things on Instagram in the months following her husband’s death, but she hadn’t given any interviews until May 2023.

Boss and Holker met in 2010 on the set of “So You Think You Can Dance.” They got married three years later. “Our love was so real and so loud. We always told people our house was like a choreographed dance,” Holker told People magazine.

Allison Holker Posted a Tribute to Her Kids

Holker’s priority has been her children and she’s done her best to have open communication with them as they navigate these uncharted waters. On May 3, 2023, she posted a tribute to them on Instagram.

“My loves we are stronger than you could ever imagine. And we will stand strong together as a unit, and find the courage to hold each other up. I will be here for you every step of the way through the highs and lows, the ups and the downs. I will protect and I will guide, I will be a listening ear, a shoulder to cry on, I will have mom jokes ready for when you need a good laugh. The love and light inside our hearts will still shine. I love you forever and always,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, Holker tells People magazine that she’s chosen to be strong for her children.

“I could allow myself to go to a really dark place right now, and that would be valid and fine. But I want to choose a different way for myself and the kids,” she told the outlet.

“We’re coping together, and that requires trust and being really vulnerable,” she continued, adding, “We lean on each other a lot for support because every single day is a new emotion. And honestly, not even day by day. It’s moment by moment. You never know when something is going to trigger a memory or thought and make you go into your head a little bit, so we make sure to communicate that with each other. We want to be okay — and we are okay — but it’s taking a lot of work together.”

