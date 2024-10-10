Former DWTS Pro Finds Love After Unthinkable Heartbreak

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Allison Holker is in love. About a year and a half following the sudden death of her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Holker is dating someone new.

“I never knew that I could have this again,” Holker told Us Weekly.

“I actually feel like I found such a great love and support system from someone,” she continued, adding, “We understand each other and we’re so supportive of each other. He’s just someone that stepped into my life, and it’s been so beautiful and lovely.”

Holker is dating tech CEO Adam Edmunds. She teased her new romance with an Instagram pic on August 28, 2024. The two made their official red carpet debut at the alice + olivia fashion show at Highline Stages in New York City on September 7, 2024.

Allison Holker’s Kids Have Met Adam Edmunds

Holker has two young children, Maddox and Zaia, with Boss. The “So You Think You Can Dance” judge also has an older daughter from a previous relationship. In her interview with Us Weekly, Holker said that her kids have met Edmunds.

She expressed being “really grateful” to have met Edmunds and added that she’s “so happy” and so are her children.

Holker often posts about her kids on social media. On September 26, 2024, she uploaded a new family photo taken by photographer Lori Dorman, who was tagged on the post.

“They have all of me!! My angels inspire me every day to be the best version of myself. They are resilient and bright seeing them navigate this world and all they have been through with so much love and grace shows me we can all be ok. They are examples of true LOVE and LIGHT,” Holker captioned the snap.

It’s unclear if Holker has met Edmunds kids; according to his bio on X (formerly Twitter), he has a 12-year-old son named Cole. It’s unknown if he has other children.

Allison Holker Took Time to Heal

Boss died by suicide in December 2022. In the weeks and months that followed, Holker would often share posts about her husband. Many of those posts have since been removed from Instagram.

It seems as time has gone on, Holker has opened herself up to different opportunities. For example, she returned to work, inking a deal to judge season 18 of “So You Think You Can Dance. Moreover, she felt ready to love someone again.

On the January 18, 2024, episode of “The Viall Files” podcast, Holker shared that she worked on healing and that she wouldn’t “shy away” from love if it found her again.

“I think the first thing I had to do for myself this last year, a big thing, cuz it was hard, it was very hard for me to learn to like myself again, to learn to love myself,” she told podcast host Nick Viall.

“Then also, could I like someone else again, could I love someone else again,” she added. “It’s a very complex situation I found myself in. At the end of the day I love life. I feel like for me, the kind of life I like to live, the outlook I have on life, it took me a long time to accept all of those things. So would I shy away from it? No. Am I looking for it? I don’t know,” she continued.

READ NEXT: Derek Hough Not Ruling Out Major Gig for Hayley Erbert