Allison Holker Gushes Over Her ‘Brave & Sweet’ Son

Former “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Allison Holker has had a very difficult year. Her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss died by suicide in December 2022, and she has been navigating the grief of that loss while raising their three children on her own. The DWTS alum has shared frequent updates on life with her kids, and she recently posted an adorable tidbit about her son.

Here’s what you need to know:

Allison Holker Cheered Maddox on in Basketball

On August 12, Holker took to her Instagram page to share a video of her son Maddox, 7, playing basketball. The video the “Dancing with the Stars” alum shared showed two young teams of boys competing in a game in a school gymnasium.

Maddox appeared to be a major asset to his team, as Holker’s video showed him scoring quite a few points with impressive baskets. Naturally, there was a lot of cheering from the fans in the stands.

“My brave and sweet Maddox over came so much to have that confidence out on the court,” Holker explained. She continued, “Im so proud of him for pushing forward!! I love forever and always MADDOX!!”

Quite a few of Holker’s “Dancing with the Stars” colleagues showered her with love in support of the sweet post. Pros like Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Sharna Burgess, and Derek Hough “liked” the post, as did previous contestants Sadie Robertson, Vanessa Lachey, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. Hough also commented, “Let’s go buddy!!!!”

Holker & Maddox Were Praised by DWTS Fans

Among the dozens of comments on Holker’s Instagram post was one especially sweet one from Maddox’s grandmother. Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, wrote, “Go Maddox! Shoot and score! Awesome! Gigi is so proud of you!

“Way to go Maddox! Daddy is watching down on you so proud. Sending you so much love Allison. You’re doing an amazing job mama,” commented one supporter.

“He is doing so well because of your fantastic guidance through hard times,” added another.

“He looks just like his daddy. Wish he was there to see him play,” someone else wrote.

A separate fan gushed, “He’s not even my son or grandson and I’m so stinking proud of him!!”

“Blessings abound. So much support you have, known and unknown,” read another note of support.

When Holker and Boss first connected, after meeting as mentors on “So You Think You Can Dance,” she was already raising her daughter, Weslie. Boss ended up officially adopting Weslie, now 15, and he and Holker added two more children to their family, Maddox and Zaia, 3.

“Dancing with the Stars” fans have frequently swooned over Maddox, unable to resist noting the young boy looks a lot like his father. The family made their first public outing after the tragic loss of Boss in May when they attended the premiere of the movie “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

In early August, Holker took all three kids to Florida’s Walt Disney World. The “Dancing with the Stars” pro shared quite a few highlights of the family’s Disney adventure, and once again, many fans pointed out how much both Maddox and Zaia look like their dad.

While the family continues to grieve their enormous loss, Holker has shared some insight into how she talks about Boss with their kids. “To us, Daddy’s in the stars. So we can go outside and talk to him whenever we want,” the “Dancing with the Stars” alum explained.