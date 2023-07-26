Fans Overjoyed to See Allison Holker Reunited With Her Season 21 Partner

Seven months following the death of her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Allison Holker reunited with her season 21 partner, Andy Grammer.

The two reunited in New York and Holker shared a photo of their reunion on her Instagram feed on July 19, 2023. “A NYC 24 hours moment ….. so much love and in good company,” she captioned the post, which included some other photos from her day in the Big Apple.

Holker and Grammer danced together on season 21 and finished the competition in seventh place. The two became fast friends and formed a bond that has lasted more than eight years.

Fans Were Elated to See Allison Holker & Andy Grammer Together

Shortly after Holker shared the photos from her trip to New York, a fan shared a screenshot of the photo of Holker and Grammer and uploaded it on Reddit for other fans to discuss. The majority of people who commented on the thread were elated to see Holker and Grammer together — and to see Holker out and about and smiling after the tough year she’s had.

“This is so sweet. I hope both are doing well,” one Redditor wrote.

“I’m so glad to see Allison smiling. What a rough year it’s been,” someone else added.

“To see them together after all these years makes my heart happy,” a third comment read.

“My heart breaks for her so much. Her and those sweet babies,” a fourth person said.

Andy Grammer Was ‘Rocked’ by the Death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss

tWitch died by suicide in December 2022. He was found dead in a motel not too far from the home he shared with Holker and their three kids (two they shared together and Holker’s daughter who tWitch had previously adopted).

“To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS! We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together,” Holker captioned an Instagram post shortly after she learned that her husband had died.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, Grammer took to Instagram to share his feelings — and to send love to Holker and her family.

“TWITCH. A true light left this world. Thank you for all the goodness you brought into the world through your unique movement and insanely huge heart. I love you my friend,” he captioned a video on his feed.

In the video, Grammer played a song on his guitar to express his feelings on tWitch’s death.

“I heard of a good friend of mine, tWitch, passed today. And I’m feeling rocked by it, as many of us are,” Grammer said, before singing a song for anyone who had been “going through it.” He also dedicated the song to “the family of tWitch.”

“Allison, I love you. His family, his kids. It’s a really hard piece of news today for the community. So, I’m gonna tearfully sing this in solidarity with anyone that’s pushing through it. Specifically Allison. I just love you so much,” Grammer said, holding back his emotions.

He went on to play his guitar and sing his song, “Don’t Give up on Me.”

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you can reach the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week with assistance in English and Spanish. You can also speak with a trained crisis counselor 24/7 by texting HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.

