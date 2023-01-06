Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Is ‘Staying Strong’ After Death of Husband

Former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Allison Holker is “staying strong” after her husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, died by suicide on December 13, 2022, according to a source speaking with ET Online.

“Allison has been receiving so much support and outpouring of love since tWitch’s passing,” the source told the outlet. “Her family, his family, and her DWTS family, have been there for her in any way they can be. Everyone has really come together to congregate around her and her kids, especially during the holiday season.”

The source added, “It has been a very difficult time, but Allison has always been a strong person. She is trying to keep her composure and not break down in front of her kids through this process for their sake. She is prioritizing their mental well-being, especially her eldest daughter, since she has an idea of what’s going on and the younger children don’t fully understand.”

They said she tells the children how much their father loves them and “that he is still with them in and his spirit is flourishing.”

Holker and Boss had two children together in addition to Holker’s daughter Weslie, 14, from a previous relationship, whom Boss later adopted. Maddox is 6 years old and Zaia is 3 years old.

Allison Holker & Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss Celebrated Their 9th Wedding Anniversary Ahead of His Death

Holker and Boss got married in 2013 and celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on December 10.

At the time, Holker posted a wedding video on Instagram, writing, “It’s our 9th anniversary!! I couldn’t be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!! Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU.”

Holker was a pro on “Dancing With the Stars” from season 19 to season 23.

Allison Holker Posted a Tribute to Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss After His Death

In her first Instagram post since Boss died, Holker shared a sweet message to her late husband. She posted a photo of the two of them together smiling at the camera.

“My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much,” she wrote as the caption for the post.

It was met by an outpouring of love and support from the entire “Dancing With the Stars” family.

After Boss’s death, Holker released a statement to People.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she said in the statement. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

The dancer added, “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

TMZ first reported that Boss left a note at the scene of his death. The information was later confirmed by the Los Angeles Times.

The reports state that the note referenced past challenges.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, dial 988 to reach the toll-free Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It’s available 24 hours a day, seven days a week (dial 888-628-9454 for assistance in Spanish). You can also speak with a trained crisis counselor anytime by texting HOME to 741741 to reach the Crisis Text Line.