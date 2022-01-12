DWTS Alum Welcomes First Child

“Dancing With the Stars” alum and “The Real” host Jeannie Mai has welcomed her first child with husband Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins. The couple were married in April 2021 and announced their pregnancy in September 2021.

There is no word yet on the baby’s sex because Jeannie and Jeezy decided to be surprised, so no one knows yet but them and the hospital staff.

Jeannie & Jeezy Made the Big Announcement On Instagram

In an Instagram post, Jeannie posted a photo of the hospital bassinet with a card labeled “Jenkins” on it, writing, “I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family. Baby Jenkins is here.”

One of the top comments is from “Dancing With the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba, who wrote, “Congratulations my Capricorn friend… baby Jenkins is blessed! and a Capricorn! Woot woot!!!!”

Jeannie competed on season 29 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside partner Brandon Armstrong, but they were forced to withdraw in the middle of the season due to Jeannie’s illness and emergency surgery.

On the Instagram baby announcement, other “Dancing With the Stars” family members were quick to offer words of support and congratulations.

Season eight contestant Lil Kim wrote, “CONGRATS TO U & JEEZ BOO!!”

Fellow season 29 contestant Chrishell Stause wrote, “Ahhh CONGRATULATIONS! So happy for your family.”

Christina Milian, who competed on season 17 and is a new mom for the third time herself, wrote, “Woooooooooooo!!!!!!!! Jeanie baby J is here! Congratulations!!!”

Other famous friends offering their congratulations include Shanola Hampton, Gabrielle Union, Olivia Munn, Jewel, Amber Ruffin, Adrienne Bailon, Orly Shani, Marsai Martin, Lisa Ling, Cynthia Bailey, Tamera Mowry, Rocsi Diaz, and many more.

We can’t wait to see when the little bundle of joy makes its debut on “The Real.” Back in mid-November, Jeannie’s “Real” co-hosts celebrated the baby’s impending arrival with a time travel-themed baby shower.

“It was our first ever baby shower for Baby Jenkins and we had the best time!” Jeannie told E! News. “We wanted it to be travel-themed, since every discussion about Baby J took place on many of our adventures around the world. We invited the special people in our lives, guys and girls, and enjoyed the warm day overlooking Los Angeles. We were so thankful to share this with family and friends.”

She added, “I kept Baby J a secret for so long that it feels surreal to finally celebrate with everyone. Also, we have kept ourselves from knowing the gender of the baby, so it was fun watching everyone guess based off my cravings, tummy and old wives’ tales.”

On the episode of “The Real” where she revealed she was pregnant, Jeannie admitted that she didn’t really want kids until she fell in love with Jeezy. And in fact, when they first started dating, she was upfront with him about not wanting kids and he said that was fine because he already had two kids from a previous relationship.

“You know how transparent I am. … I don’t want to ever mislead somebody, I don’t want them to get mixed expectations, so I always say, ‘I don’t plan on having kids, where you at?’ He’s like, ‘I got two, I have two beautiful children so actually I’m good,’ I’m like great, let’s just have fun and date and get to know each other,” said Jeannie.

But she said that after they started to have “this healthy love with each other,” they decided they could see themselves having kids together.

“There’s so many reasons now that are coming to fruition as to why I would have said [I would never have kids] then, but I do know that you never say never, and that love can really change you,” said Jeannie.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

