DWTS Fans Call Out Amanda Kloots For ‘Shady’ Voting Practices

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 contestant Amanda Kloots and her professional partner Alan Bersten are being called out by fans about their “shady” vote-getting incentives. Here is what you need to know about the giveaways and why fans are riled up about it.

An Instagram Account Is Offering Up Weekly Prizes in Exchange For Votes

On Amanda’s Instagram story Monday, November 8, she posted a contest being run by the Instagram account @sunshine.bersten, who bills herself as “just a fan supporting her fave.”

The Instagram story explains how to vote for Amanda and Alan, then tells fans to “screenshot your votes” and send them to Sunshine Bersten. Winners are announced after each Monday and the grand prize will be chosen from all the weekly entries. This week’s prize was a Zoom dance class with Alan for multiple winners, and the grand prize is two tickets for the “Dancing With the Stars” tour.

On Sunshine Bersten’s Instagram story, the fan provided more information, writing, “What we’re giving away — a chance for you to take a class from Alan (it’ll be a small group class limited to winners only). To enter — DM me a screenshot of online votes + text votes (for a max 2 entries). Tonight’s entries will also be entered for our tour tickets giveaway next week.”

Previous weekly prizes have included a subscription to AManda’s workout app, a “Dancing With the Stars” puzzle, “The Talk” merchandise, and an autographed copy of Amanda’s book.

We do not know if Alan has also been promoting the giveaways on his Instagram account — there is nothing currently in his Instagram stories doing so.

On Reddit, some fans are upset about Amanda and Alan seemingly participating in the giveaways — by autographing the book or by conducting the Zoom dance class.

“Does anyone else find it a little cringe that Amanda does giveaways in exchange for votes? [I don’t know], bu thtat just doesn’t sit right with me,” wrote one fan. “Not trying to hate on her, I just think it’s shady.”

One user wondered how they verify that the people voted, to which one person responded, “It’s not her personally who’s running it, but she and Alan are obviously collaborating with this IG user who is running it, because the giveaway this week is a zoom dance class with Alan. I haven’t followed it closely enough to be the best source for all the details, but if you go to her IG story you can see it. I guess the voters are supposed to take a screenshot and send it to that specific IG account to be entered.”

“Wow! That’s a pretty big incentive to vote. I don’t want to vote for her but I’d sure love a dance class with Alan, lol. I wouldn’t do it myself because it does look a bit desperate but to each their own. If it works,” wrote another fan.

One Reddit commenter pointed out that Jimmie Allen did it too, offering to give away concert tickets in exchange for votes, though if he did do that, it is no longer on his Instagram (Instagram stories disappear 24 hours after they are posted).

In a separate Reddit thread, one user said it is “really gross” to them that Amanda and Alan are doing this, and someone responded that it’s a slippery slope.

“I personally believe it will just get worst. Thankfully for them the Miz didn’t do anything like that, I’ve said in the past but all he needed to do was to promise Wrestle Mania or even a smaller PPV tickets and it would have been done for everyone on the show,” wrote one commenter, adding, “I think TPTB needs to put a stop to that next season because it will get out of control when someone like Jojo will put on the table a huge prize. Or even a pro like let’s say Lindsay or Jenna put as one of the prize pieces from the active wear collections?”

Another commenter responded, “I don’t like it and any contestant that does it turns me off frankly… and like someone said all the Miz would have had to do was offer wrestle mania tickets… what a way to open a whole can of worms.”

Other users said that even if the pro or celebrity isn’t personally giving away things, it’s “not a good look for anyone” and it’s “poor sportsmanship.”

This is not the first time fans have gotten upset this season over what they think are shady voting practices. Earlier in the season, pro dancer Sasha Farber earned some ire from the fans for reposting an Instagram story that explained how viewers could vote more times than are supposed to be able to vote.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

