DWTS Alum’s Life Story Being Made Into A Movie

A “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 finalist had some big news to share with her fans — Amanda Kloots’ life story is being adapted into a feature film. Here is what you need to know about it.

The Film Is Based on Amanda’s Memoir ‘Live Your Life’

After losing her husband Nick Cordero to COVID in 2020, Amanda co-wrote a memoir called “Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero” with her sister Anna Kloots. The description of the book says it is the “story of Nick and Amanda’s life together — of their beautiful relationship, of Nick’s dramatic fight for survival, of those sudden tragic months that permanently changed her world and ours — and of their interrupted future as a family.”

It continues:

What emerges is an inspiring and unexpectedly uplifting message for life in the time of COVID, a vision of courage for anyone coping with overwhelming loss or the collective trauma of what the pandemic has taken from us. A poignant reflection on love, hope, motherhood, and the transformational power of music, “Live Your Life” is a love letter to Nick and a reminder that, sometimes, celebrating life today is the only path through tomorrow’s darkness.

It goes on to say that Amanda learned how to accept help from anyone who was willing to help her and it was that “community of people” who played “a vital role in enduring this hardship” of Nick’s death.

“[Amanda] offers a touching meditation on how even the worst times have silver linings that deepen our connections to the world around us and to the people who matter most,” said the book’s description.

Amanda & Her Sister Are Writing the Film’s Screenplay

According to Deadline, Amanda and Anna are going to be adapting the screenplay themselves from their book. Denise Di Novi and Margaret French Isaac of Di Novi Pictures are attached to the project as producers. Di Novi was a producer on “Crazy, Stupid, Love,” the 2017 “Beaches” TV movie, and the 2019 “Little Women” starring Laura Dern, Saoirse Ronan and Emma Watson. French Isaac was a producer on “The Fan,” “Stepmom” and the TV series “John Doe.”

“’Live Your Life’ is a powerful love story set against a devastating period in our lives. It’s about love, faith, community, and resiliency and we feel honored that Amanda and Anna wanted to collaborate with us to tell Amanda’s deeply personal story.” Di Novi and French Isaac told Deadline in a statement.

“Anna and I are very grateful to Denise and Margaret for giving us this opportunity to share this story in a new way. With their guidance we are enjoying the process of working together again to shape my memoir into a film,” added Amanda.

On Instagram, following the news about the “Life Your Life” film, the current “Talk” co-host and former Radio City Rockette wrote that teling someone’s story is the best way to keep their spirit alive.

She wrote to her fans:

How do you keep someone you’ve lost alive? You say their name, you tell their stories, you share their art and music!

⠀

Anna and I are very grateful to Denise and Margaret for giving us this opportunity to share this story in a new way. With their guidance we are enjoying the process of working together again in writing the screenplay to shape my memoir into a film. Thank you for believing in us and for championing women.

⠀

May we all learn to Live Your Life

Her famous friends were quick to offer their support in the comments. “Dancing With the Stars” judge and former “Talk” co-host Carrie Ann Inaba and former DWTS contestant Amy Purdy called it “amazing” news and actress Joanna Garcia Swisher added, “This is incredible!” CBS star Beth Behrs added, “Huge! Congrats!!!!”

On her own Instagram, Anna Kloots added, “I was proud of help my sister turn this story into a memoir with @harperbooks last year, and now I am immensely grateful to the incredible women at @dinovipictures for helping us adapt ‘Live Your Life’ into a feature film.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been picked up for season 31. If it does get renewed, it should premiere in September 2022.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Sharna Burgess Talks About Retiring From Dancing After Pregnancy