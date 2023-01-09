DWTS Semi-Finalist Opens Up About Relationship With Pro Partner

A semi-finalist from season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” has opened up about her relationship with her pro partner nearly two years after she competed on the show.

On the December 20, 2022, episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Amanda Kloots talked about her relationship with Alan Bersten and shared that the two weren’t ever romantically involved. However, they did become very close friends while working together on the show and they are still friends today.

Kloots’ husband Nick Cordero died in 2020 after being diagnosed with coronavirus. She agreed to do DWTS in 2021 and had nothing but wonderful things to say about the experience — and her relationship with Bersten.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kloots Said She & Bersten Became ‘Great’ Friends on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Kloots said that she really needed a male figure in her life at that point in time and Bersten was the perfect man for the job.

“It came at the best time,” Kloots said of her experience on DWTS. “It was so healing for me. So wonderful to be dancing again, performing. [I] became such a great friend with Alan Bersten, my dance partner. And I had no idea just how much I needed just, like, a male friend in my life after not having like a male in my life,” she explained.

Kloots and Bersten had great chemistry on the dance floor, but she admits that the dating rumors were “few and far between.”

“I think we were both so grateful for each other’s friendship. I think, you know, he knows how much he helped me. I know I helped me,” she said with a laugh. “We just became, like, best friends. I love that guy so much. I mean, I still talk to him all the time,” she admitted.

There Were Previously Rumors That Bersten & Kloots Had a Falling Out of Sorts

After season 30 of DWTS aired, fans noticed that Bersten and Kloots hadn’t been spending much time together. Although it is fairly common for dance partners not to be together every single day after the show wraps, many do keep in touch and often share photos or videos whenever they reunite.

Some fans took to Reddit in May 2022 to discuss Bersten and Kloots’ relationship, accusing them of essentially faking their friendship for the show. Some even felt that Kloots “ghosted” Bersten, and that the two were on the outs.

“I think he was super into her but I think it was just a show and for votes for her. I agree with mpov she definitely ghosted him,” a Redditor wrote at the time.

However, the two reunited just a couple of weeks later. Bersten and Kloots reunited and shared posts on their respective Instagram Stories, showing fans that they were indeed still friends. The two did a workout together in California, cuddling in for a selfie before getting all sweaty.

A new Reddit thread with screenshots of the pictures took shape shortly thereafter.

“I’m happy to see they’re still friends!!” someone commented.

