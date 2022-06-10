DWTS’ Amanda Kloots Pens Emotional Birthday Message For Her Son

“Dancing With the Stars” finalist and talk show host Amanda Kloots posted an emotional message to her son Elvis for his third birthday, which is Friday, June 10. She talked about what an amazing little human being he is turning into and then talked about his father, the late Broadway actor Nick Cordero.

Amanda Wrote That She Knew Elvis Was ‘An Old Soul’ When He Was Born

In her tribute to Elvis on his birthday, “The Talk” co-host wrote about how she knew the minute she met Elvis as a baby that he was “an old soul.”

“Conceived in New Orleans. Born in New York City. Raised in Laurel Canyon. Elvis Cordero is three today!!!” writes Amanda. “The first time I held Elvis we locked eyes and the wind was taken out of me. I looked at Nick and said, ‘Whoa, he’s an old soul.’ I couldn’t place it then, but I understand it now.”

She added that her baby boy “blows [her] away” every day.

“I have loved every minute of watching Elvis grow,” said Amanda. “It’s unbelievable really and every day just gets better and better. He is so kind, lovable, empathetic, courageous, adaptable, thoughtful, chill, understanding and smart in just three years?? He blows me away.”

Amanda Said it Breaks Her Heart that Nick Only Got 10 Months With Elvis

Amanda’s husband and Elvis’ father was Broadway actor Nick Cordero, who died in July 2020 after a battle with COVID when Elvis was not yet 1 year old. In her birthday post for Elvis, she included many pictures of him with his father and wrote how it “breaks [her] heart” that Nick “only had 10 months with Elvis.”

Amanda writes:

I cannot not recognize Nick today. Nick only had ten months with Elvis. It breaks my heart to think of it. However what I do know, because I’ve witnessed it, is that he is watching and interacting with Elvis all the time. He didn’t have a lot of earthly time with him but he is definitely having spiritual time with him. To any single parent that shares my boat I hope you have had the same experience because it has brought me so much comfort.

She then thanked her friends and family for “helping [her] raise this little guy.”

“It means the world to me that he has such wonderful people in his life, guiding him, teaching him and loving him! Happy birthday Elvis!” writes Amanda.

She also included a really cute birthday surprise in her Instagram stories. Her good friend James Gray, who is a Broadway choreographer, came over in the middle of the night Thursday night to help her set up balloons that read “Happy Birthday” and to put Elvis’ presents — a dinosaur action figure and a dinosaur backpack — on the floor under the balloons.

But with the presents are three single dollars bills, which she explained:

OK, here’s the story. When we were growing up, my mom, no matter how old we were, would put dollar bills on the floor of our bedroom of how old we were, so I started that this year with Elvis, so he has three dollars. But what’s very cute is even still to this day, my mom, like this year put $40 on the floor for me, all single bills. So here’s three bills for Elvis because I’m starting this tradition with him thanks to my mama.

On Amanda’s Instagram, dozens of famous friends left comments and well-wishes for Elvis, including “Dancing With the Stars” pro Britt Stewart, journalist Katie Couric, former “The Talk” co-host Sharon Osbourne, actor Zach Braff, actress Lisa Ann Walter, and Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo.

Amanda and Elvis recently got back from visiting her sister Anna in Paris. Amanda’s Instagram is full of beautiful photos from their trip, including a post where she gushes about her sister spoiling them, writing, “Elvis and I had the best week visiting @annakloots in Paris. I’m so proud of my little sister for creating the most beautiful life for herself and feel so lucky that we got to finally see it. Thank you @annakloots for spoiling Elvis and me. All the adventures and surprises were magical. You are the best auntie, sister and Paris tour guide! We love you so much.”

Amanda competed on season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars,” finishing in fourth place with her partner Alan Bersten. She later appeared on several stops of the “Dancing With the Stars” live tour in the spring of 2022.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

