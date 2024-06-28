DWTS Alum Shares Tough Question Son Asked About His Late Father

Former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Amanda Kloots recently shared a heartbreaking tidbit from her day-to-day life with her young son, Elvis.

Kloots was married to Broadway actor Nick Cordero, but as People noted, he died in July 2020 after enduring severe complications from COVID-19.

In a recent interview, Kloots opened up about how Elvis has processed the loss of his father at such a young age.

Here’s what you need to know:

Amanda Kloots’ Son Elvis Wondered if Nick Cordero Would Be at a Birthday Dinner

On June 17, The Retaility shared insight from the “Dancing with the Stars” alum. Kloots opened up about helping Elvis forge forward in life without his father.

Kloots recalled Cordero’s recent birthday. “This is the best way to sum up how [Elvis] is understanding things right now,” she prefaced her story.

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum shared, “On Nick’s birthday, I like to plan a celebration that day. So, we get a cake. And we sing Happy Birthday to Dada.”

She continued, “This year, we went to Del Frisco’s [Steakhouse] because that was Nick and [my favorite]…I’m getting Elvis all dressed up in a little, cute suit and talking about how it’s Dada’s birthday.”

Elvis then asked, “Will he be there?”

“So that’s where we’re at. He knows he has a dad. He knows that his dad isn’t alive. And he’s very frank about ‘my Dada is dead.’ He will say [that],” Kloots explained.

xx

Kloots added that she’s been purposeful in talking about the fact Cordero died. “I didn’t want to be ‘He’s in the clouds.'”

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum noted she believes in heaven and believes Nick is “everywhere.” She explained, “I believe that Nick watches over us every single day and is with Elvis at school and with us now.”

Regarding Elvis understanding all of that, though, “Cognitively, I don’t think he’s fully aware of it right now. It’s coming, though.”

Kloots also shared that Elvis has brought up questions about Cordero at other “random, weird times,” too. “For instance, it’s always driving to preschool. For some reason, Elvis will say something about Dada and, ‘Where is he?’ or something.”

Despite the heartbreak of losing Cordero, Kloots recognized a positive. “One of the biggest blessings in being a single parent these last four years [is our bond].”

She admitted of losing her husband, “I never would have wished it on myself.” In addition, Kloots never anticipated raising her son as a single mom.

“The bright side — because I always try to find a positive spin on things – is that our bond is so [strong]… I could cry over it,” Kloots noted.

Kloots also shared that in looking back, “It was a blessing to roll over every morning and have Elvis right there smiling at me. It saved me.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” and “The Talk” alum receives a lot of support from fans via her social media posts.

“You are such a loving mom! He looks to be growing up happy,” a fan noted on a recent Instagram post of Kloots.

That person continued, “I know it isn’t always like this… but you show your strength as a single mom. Nick would be so proud of you and of Elvis!”

“Love seeing you happy and thriving Amanda, 🙌❤️” someone else gushed.