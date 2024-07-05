DWTS Alum Asks for a ‘Huge Favor’ on Difficult Anniversary

An alum from “Dancing with the Stars” took to social media to post a heartbreaking tribute honoring her late husband. Season 30 DWTS contestant Amanda Kloots lost her husband, Nick Cordero, four years ago.

People noted Cordero died on July 5, 2020, from complications he experienced with Covid-19.

As she navigated the fourth anniversary of Cordero’s death, Kloots admitted she needed something from her social media followers. She noted she had, “A huge favor I’m going to ask of all of you today…let’s celebrate his life!”

Here’s what you need to know:

Amanda Kloots Wanted Others to Share Memories of Nick Cordero

On July 5, Kloots shared a new post on her Instagram page. She included a lengthy caption, which began, “Missing Nick Cordero today on the four year anniversary of his death.”

As she reminisced about the life she lived with Cordero, she noted, “I truly believe we don’t fully die if people keep saying our name and keep telling our stories.” With that, Kloots shared the “huge favor” she had in mind.

Kloots continued, “If you knew Nick or even if you followed his battle and remember dancing and singing with me everyday – post a picture of him on your feed or stories today and let’s celebrate his life!”

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum added, “Tell a story about him or why you were inspired by him. It would help me so much today to read every single one.”

As ET Online shared while Kloots competed on “Dancing with the Stars,” Cordero’s song “Live Your Life” became an anthem for his fight to recover. Every day, Kloots and supporters would stop what they were doing to connect online to sing and dance to “Live Your Life.”

Cordero was hospitalized for 95 days after contracting Covid-19, before his death.

Near the beginning of her caption, the “Dancing with the Stars” alum admitted, “Whenever I put a post like this together it really hits me how much loss cuts into you in ways you might never heal from.”

Kloots used the Sting song “Every Breath You Take” to accompany the video collage she posted on Instagram. The video included a short clip of Cordero singing and a montage of photos from the couple’s time together.

She noted that although looking through all the photos was difficult, it allowed her to “relieve all our stories.”

Cordero was “so funny, happy, full of life and love, so talented and one of the biggest dreamers I knew,” Kloots wrote.

The DWTS Alum Has Been Forever Changed By Loving & Losing Cordero

Kloots also shared her thoughts about what she has learned over the past four years since Cordero’s death. She acknowledged, “Grief has changed every part of me. I’ve become a new person in every way.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” and “The Talk” alum noted, “It changed how I love, how I look, how I feel, how I walk, how I think, how I raise my son, how I work.”

She also mentioned experiencing anxiety, fear, and depression, and feeling both stronger and weaker. Kloots feels Cordero’s death also led her to become “more honest, vulnerable and fearless in living my life.”

“Grief has been by far the worst thing that has ever happened to me, yet the most eye awakening,” Kloots admitted. She also noted she discovered how lucky she had been to have someone like Cordero in her life who loved her so completely.

Colleagues and fans flooded the comments section of Kloots’ post with love and support.

Former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Selma Blair noted, “Your love story has touched all of us…Love is the most we have and I thank you for showing us the power of it.”

Another show alum, Brian Austin Green, wrote, “Love you Amanda ❤️❤️.”

“We got to meet Nick right before his last performance of Rock of Ages in March 2020. What a kind, generous soul he was to take a minute to say hi right before the production began,” a follower shared.

“Sang every day with you at 3pm. It was such a dark time during Covid that even through all of the sadness you were going through, you helped bring people together. I will sing today,” added another supporter.