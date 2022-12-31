DWTS Semi-Finalist Shares Heartbreaking Account of Husband’s Tragic Death

A “Dancing With the Stars” semi-finalist from season 30 appeared on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast during which she talked about her husband, Nick Cordero, who died after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

According to The New York Times, the Broadway star was in good health before his tragic death. He is survived by his wife, Amanda Kloots, and their young son, Elvis, who was just 1-year-old when his dad died.

On the December 20, 2022, episode of the NSBNF podcast, Kloots opened up about losing her husband and how she feels now, looking back on everything that has happened.

“I will tell you that it does feel like a time warp,” Kloots said. “If you look back even on those early days of Covid and what we were all doing and how scared we all were to leave our house, it doesn’t feel real,” she added.

“Now, you know, two years later, doesn’t it feel like a weird, like, ‘did that happen?'” she continued.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kloots Said She Sometimes Feels as Though Cordero Is Working & Not Dead

Kloots discussed that challenging time in her life and admitted that sometimes it feels like her husband is just off working.

“It doesn’t feel real. So, when I look back on that, sometimes I have to remind myself that it did happen because it doesn’t feel real. It sometimes just feels like Nick has been gone on a job and he’ll be coming home soon. I can’t, you know, it’s so weird to think that he’s gone, a lot of times,” Kloots said on the podcast.

She went on to say that when she looks back on that time in her life, it’s sometimes still hard to process.

“And, if I look at pictures of during that time, like, I don’t even recognize the situation or myself. That ‘s how foreign it feels, in a way,” she explained.

Kloots Said She Truly Didn’t Believe Her Husband Was Going to Die

Kloots told podcast host Amanda Hirsch that her husband was a “perfectly healthy 41-year-old” prior to getting the virus. His symptom was extreme tiredness, but things got progressively worse and he needed to be hospitalized.

Kloots said that she really didn’t think that her husband was going to die.

“There was nobody or nothing that was going to tell me that he wasn’t going to live,” she said. “I didn’t believe it. I didn’t believe it up until the day that I finally, like, saw that he wasn’t going to make it,” she said.

“Up until that day, nobody was telling me that he wasn’t coming home. That just wasn’t an option,” she added.

Kloots has since been forced to pick up the pieces, and she does her absolutely best to keep her husband’s memory alive for the sake of her son.

“We listen to Nick’s music all the time,” she said on the NSBNF podcast. “I talk about Nick all the time. I remind him of his dad all the time.”

