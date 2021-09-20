What Happened to Amanda Kloots’ Husband Nick Cordero?

Season 30 “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Amanda Kloots has had a hard couple of years. Her husband, Nick Cordero, died in July 2020 from COVID-19, leaving Kloots behind with their baby son, Elvis. Here is what she has said about his death and how she plans to honor him on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Cordero Battled COVID For Months

Cordero, a Tony-nominated Broadway actor, was hospitalized in late March 2020. He was placed in a medically-induced coma and spend several months in the hospital before waking up in mid-May of that year. While he was in the coma, he had his right leg amputated because of a problem with blood clots.

Throughout his illness, Kloots was consistently updating fans on Instagram. In mid-April 2020, she wrote, “My whole world has stopped. Please pray for my husband. Prayer warriors, prayer circles, whatever you’ve got. Energy, meditation, positive thinking. He is fighting for his life right now. Elvis and I need you, Nick Cordero. It’s time to fight, daddy.”

Kloots posted again in May to share with her followers that Cordero had no underlying medical conditions when he was hospitalized and to encourage them to be careful.

Our last family photo before Nick got sick. What this man has gone through! Nick is 41 years old. He had no pre-existing health conditions. We do not know how he got COVID-19 but he did. He went to the ER on March 30th and intubated on a ventilator on April 1. Since then has he has suffered an infection that caused his heart to stop, he needed resuscitation, he had two mini-strokes, went on ECMO, went on dialysis, needed surgery to removal an ECMO cannula that was restricting blood flow to his leg … He has spent 38 days now in the ICU. This disease does not only effect old people. This is real. A perfectly healthy 41 year old man! Bring awareness to his story. … I ask God for a miracle and my Dad reminded me that God is answering my prayer everyday because he is still with us! Nick is a fighter and has not given up. His doctors and nurses have been truly incredible.

But despite all of the medical treatment, Cordero died on July 5, 2020. At the time, Kloots wrote on Instagram, “God has another angel in heaven now. My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere. My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him.”

Kloots Will Honor Her Late Husband Throughout ‘Dancing With the Stars’ This Season

Cordero was a Tony- and Drama Desk-nominated actor for his role in “Bullets Over Broadway” in 2014. He also appeared in “Rock of Ages,” “Waitress,” and “A Bronx Tale: The Musical,” for which he also earned a Drama Desk nomination.

“Bullets Over Broadway” was where Cordero and Kloots met — the above photo is of them performing at the 2014 Tony Awards. They married in 2017 and their son, Elvis, was born in 2019.

Kloots told “Entertainment Tonight” in a pre-premiere interview that she knows this season will be incredibly hard but she also hopes it will be cathartic.

“It’s gonna be hard. I know it’ll be emotional but I honestly — it’s gonna sound weird to say — I’m looking forward to it. I do think that there will be some very therapeutic and cathartic moments on this show,” said Kloots.

She also revealed that she hopes to dance to “Nick’s song,” which is “Live Your Life,” an original song Cordero wrote and which is also the title of Kloots’ 2021 memoir about their relationship.

“I wanna dance to Nick’s song. I want that moment. I know he’ll be with me on the dance floor every single time… I know it’ll be tough, but in a weird way, I kind of really look forward to that moment where I get to dance to his music,” Kloots told “Entertainment Tonight.”

She also said that her late husband would be “so excited” at her chance to be on “Dancing With the Stars” because she’s been a fan since the very first season.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

