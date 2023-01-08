DWTS Semi-Finalist Talks ‘Journey’ After Family Tragedy

A “Dancing With the Stars” semi-finalist admits that she originally turned down an opportunity to appear on the dance competition show, but when the offer was made a second time, she jumped at the chance.

On the December 20, 2022, episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Amanda Kloots opened up about how life has been for her since the tragic death of her husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero. Cordero died in July 2020 after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Kloots, who finished in fourth place on DWTS season 30, admitted that she didn’t think her husband was going to die. However, his condition continued to worsen, and she was eventually faced with the hard truth that he wouldn’t be coming home to her and their son, Elvis, who was just 1-year-old at the time.

Kloots Said DWTS Really Helped Her

Getting back out there and putting herself in a position to be seen on national television wasn’t really the easiest thing for Kloots, who was left completely devastated after Cordero’s death. It’s one of the reasons that she decided not to do DWTS right after her husband died, joining the cast a year later.

“They asked me to do the season before mine,” Kloots told NSBNF host Amanda Hirsch. “And I really, really wanted to do it. It was only a couple months after Nick died,” she said, adding that she thought about it and ultimately decided the timing wasn’t right. However, the following year, Kloots inked a deal to compete on the show.

“I’m so grateful that I waited a year later,” she said. “Now, knowing the show, and understanding the journey you go on, oh my God, I’m so thankful I waited because I needed that journey a year later. And I don’t think I could have mentally and physically done it when they originally asked me,” Kloots said.

Kloots is grateful to have gotten the opportunity to compete on “Dancing With the Stars” and admits that the journey was “healing” for her.

“It was so healing for me. So wonderful to be dancing again, performing. [I] became such a great friend with Alan Bersten, my dance partner. And I had no idea just how much I needed just, like, a male friend in my life after not having like a male in my life,” she explained.

Kloots enjoyed her experience on the show overall and said that she would do it again in a heartbeat. “I wish I could do it every year,” she said, laughing.

Kloots went on to talk about how physically demanding the show was for her — even as a seasoned dancer. “I could barely move my legs. I had, like, a rib out,” she admitted.

Kloots is back to work and is keeping up with other things in life. She is raising her son, Elvis, and says that she is committed to keeping Cordero’s memory alive for her son. One way in which she does that is by listening to Cordero’s music, which is something she and Elvis do quite a bit.

