DWTS Alum Pays Tribute to Deceased Husband for Father’s Day: ‘Your Legacy Lives on’

Aformer “Dancing with the Stars” contestant took to social media to honor her late husband on Father’s Day. DWTS season 30 alum Amanda Kloots lost her husband, Nick Cordero, early in the coronavirus pandemic, shared the Los Angeles Times in July 2020. Now, nearly four years later, she shared a few sweet comparisons between Cordero and the couple’s son, Elvis.

Here’s what you need to know:

Amanda Kloots Shared Photos Showing Son Elvis Like His Dad

On June 16, Kloots shared a trio of photo collages on her Instagram page. Each of the three collages showed a picture of Cordero, alongside a photo of Elvis.

In her caption, Kloots wrote, “Like father like son! Remembering @nickcordero1 on this Father’s Day. Though you left us too soon, your legacy lives on in Elvis!”

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum continued, “Your love, strength, and guidance are deeply missed every day.”

The first slide in Kloots’ post showed Cordero relaxing on a bed with his feet elevated. He held a glass of wine in one hand and smiled. Then Kloots paired that with a photo of Elvis, lounging in a vehicle with his feet propped up. He smiled and held a Rubik’s Cube in his lap.

The next slide showed Cordero on stage while he did Broadway’s “Rock of Ages.” The photo of Elvis that Kloots included showed the young boy wearing a shirt and corduroy overalls that matched Cordero’s outfit.

The third slide had a photo of Elvis wrapped in a bathrobe where he looked up and to the side with a sly grin on his face. The accompanying photo of Cordero showed a similar facial expression.

“Today, we celebrate you and the incredible father you were. We say your name everyday to make sure you’re never forgotten,” Kloots shared in the caption of her post.

Fans Showed the DWTS Alum Plenty of Love

The “Dancing with the Stars” alum also wrote, “On this Father’s Day, my heart goes out not only to those who have lost a father but also to those like me who lost a husband too soon.”

Kloots continued, “Cherish the memories, celebrate their love, and hold onto the lessons they taught us. Sending love to everyone missing a special man today.”

While Kloots chose to limit what could be posted in the comments section, she received notes filled with love and support.

“His daddy would be so proud of his little Elvis,” one supporter commented.

“I am Elvis, Elvis is me. The most beautiful thing my mom ever did was exactly this, what you’re doing… Keeping my father’s memory alive and always reminding my sister and I how much we are loved by him,” another supporter shared.

“Somehow your words always bring comfort to me. As a fellow wife on the grief journey I’m grateful for your deep insights and willingness to share them with all of us. You have a purpose here,” added someone else.

“Awww Happy heavenly Father’s Day to the guy that made it count. However brief it may have been, I have zero doubt that Elvis will never have any confusion about how extraordinary his Dad was,” read another response.