DWTS Finalist Mourns Sudden Loss: ‘It Is Not Fair’

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 finalist Amanda Kloots is mourning the sudden loss of a family member whom she will miss “tremendously” — her mother-in-law Lesley Cordero. Lesley was the mother of the late Nick Cordero, Kloots’ husband who died in July 2020 after contracting COVID.

When Nick died, Amanda and their then-infant son Elvis were left behind, and she wrote in her post announcing Lesley’s death that the two of them became very close when Nick got sick and died.

In an Instagram post full of photos of Lesley, including several of Lesley with her son Nick and with her grandson Elvis, Kloots wrote that her “heart is broken” upon learning that Lesley died.

“My heart is broken to today. Nick’s mother, my mother-in-law, Lesley Cordero, has passed away,” wrote Kloots, going on to say that they fought side by side to try to save Nick.

Kloots wrote:

Lesley and I got very close when Nick got sick. We were soldiers going to battle every day, fighting for the man we loved. We traded hours at the hospital and comforted each others tears at night. She was a powerhouse, a woman of great strength and great advice. She was a huge help to me as a fellow widow, understanding how to navigate this new life.

Nick and Lesley were very close. He talked to her pretty much every day. He called her “momsie”. Their relationship was one of the first things that I loved about Nick. I admired their honesty, their friendship, and their incredible bond. Nick always encouraged Lesley’s passion to be an artist. After losing her husband and Nick, she dove into her art and started a business selling her paintings all over the world. This one is hard for me. I don’t know how to make sense of it, there actually isn’t a way. It is not fair. This is when I absolutely hate death, loss and grief. My heart goes out to the Cordero family, literally the strongest family I know. I’m honored to know them, love them, and call them my brother and sister.

“The Talk” co-host finished by writing that she hopes that Lesley is reunited with her son Nick and her husband Eduardo.

“Mom, my hope is that you are with Nick and Eduardo now, wrapped in their arms. That you are at peace – healthy, happy, no longer in any pain or suffering. What you dealt with the last 6 years of your life was insurmountable but you still got up every day and kept living. You showed us all what courage looks like. You truly did Live Your Life. You were the definition of resilience,” wrote Kloots.

She added, “I will miss you tremendously. Thank you for loving me, taking me in as your daughter. Thank you for loving Elvis and being the best grandma. Rest in peace mom. I’ll love you forever.”

On the official Instagram account for Lesley’s art, Nick Cordero’s siblings, a brother named Matt and a sister also named Amanda, shared the news that Lesley died after a short battle with liver cancer.

“Yesterday morning, with both of us by her side, our mother Lesley Cordero passed away peacefully at Dr Bob Kemp hospice after a very brief battle with liver cancer,” wrote Amanda and Matt. “As so many of you know, our mom’s ability to make friends wherever she went resulted in many incredibly wide reaching friendships. So much so, that her connections reach across multiple countries. Because of these friendships, how loved she was by so many, and how unbelievably fast this all happened, we have felt overwhelmed around how and when to share this news with you all.

“Upon receiving her diagnosis last month, our moms approach was very pragmatic. She took everyday as it came with organization and consideration for her family first (which is no surprise). Mom put everyone else first always, even in her last weeks and days, which speaks to her character greatly. Throughout it all, together as a family we were able to remind ourselves (and her) that wherever she ends up, she will surely be embracing our dad and brother in a sweet reunion of sorts.”

Kloots’ ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family & Famous Friends are Rallying Around Her

In the comments, the “Dancingt With the Stars” family and Kloots’ famous friends left many condolences and messages of support.

Alan Bersten, Kloots’ pro partner in season 30, left several heart emojis, as did pro Sasha Farber.

“Dancing With the Stars” alum and model Christie Brinkley, who had to withdraw due to injury in season 28, wrote a lengthy message to Kloots, writing, “Oh Amanda, my heart aches for you and your whole family. I can’t bear the thought of you all grieving again and this time without her support. She sounds like a wonderful mom and she raised an amazing son. I hope they are together now and I hope you and your family feel the love and support of all who have have gotten to know you thru the challenging difficult times. Heartfelt sympathy.”

“Sending you and the family so much love,” wrote “Dancing With the Stars” season 18 alum Amy Purdy.

“Sending you ❤️ and to the entire Cordero family,” wrote actress Sarah Michelle Gellar.

“There are no words to say, Amanda… All I can say is… We send our love to you, Elvis and the Cordero family,” wrote actor Chazz Palminteri.

Melanie Lynskey, Sarah Chalke, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Olivia Munn, Rachel Zoe, Jenna Dewan, Carnie Wilson, Kit Hoover, Rebecca Gayheart, Nischelle Turner, Sara Bareilles and many more also left comments.

And one follower who said she knew Lesley wrote a heartfelt message: “Lesley was my landlord back in Hamilton for almost 4 years. She had the biggest heart and always put everyone first. It was such a pleasure to know her and my heart is broken. She was such a strong person and I admired her for so much. She took a chance on helping me with getting my very first apartment and I truly believe I am where I am because of her. I’m so sorry for your loss. Rest in paradise, Lesley.”