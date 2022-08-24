DWTS Alum ‘In Tears,’ Says Work-Life Balance as Mother Is ‘Hard’

“Dancing With the Stars” alum and TV host Amanda Kloots is opening up about some of the struggles she has faced as a single mother after the death of her husband.

Kloots’ late husband, Nick Cordero, died on July 5, 2020 after a battle with COVID-19. The two shared one child, Elvis Eduardo, who was born on June 10, 2019.

Kloots Was In ‘Tears’ Saying Goodbye to Her Son

In an Instagram post, Kloots shared that she sometimes has a hard time saying goodbye to her son when she has to go to work.

“Saying goodbye to this little guy just keeps getting harder and harder,” she shared. “We were both in tears today, holding each other tight, doing our handshake, hugging and kissing over and over. This is new… these types of goodbyes. He understands now when I have to leave him.”

She added, “The work/life balance as a working mother is so hard. I love work and I love my son. It’s an emotional rollercoaster that I don’t think you can fully understand until you do.”

The star said she’s grateful for the people in her life that help her take care of her son.

“I’m so lucky to have a village of incredible people that help me on a daily basis,” she wrote in the post. “I couldn’t do anything without you. You know who you are and I’m eternally grateful.”

Kloots Was Filming a Holiday Film

Kloots has been working on her upcoming holiday film titled “Fit for Christmas,” and her son will be making an appearance in the movie.

“I think Nick would be proud that we are making our first movie in Canada,” Kloots wrote in an Instagram post. “Elvis nailed his scene today. Said his line on cue, improvised from take to take, and even yelled ‘action’! It was so fun having him on set with me making Christmas magic!”

Kloots also documented her adventures with Elvis while he was with her in Canada. The two got all dressed up in gear and went whale watching together, though they didn’t see any. Elvis also got to try his first donut from Tim Horton’s, a Canadian staple.

The TV host also shared a heartfelt post before they went on the Canada trip, back on August 13, 2022.

“I never expected to raise this little guy on my own but the silver lining in it all is the bond that we share,” she wrote in the post., “We are a team and I love this little man with all my heart.”

She added, “@theashleybecker took the only family photos we have before Nick got sick so when she was back in town we didn’t miss the chance to shoot with her again. I’ve learned that documenting life is so important. Take the pictures, take the videos, make the time! Thank you @theashleybecker for these.”

