‘Selling Sunset’ Star Weighs In on Gleb Savchenko Cheating Scandal

Gleb Savchenko has been eliminated from Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, but the drama and rumors surrounding his recent announcement that he’s getting a divorce are here to stay.

Last week, professional dancer Gleb Savchenko announced that he was getting a divorce from his wife of 14 years, Emma Samodanova. In a new interview with People magazine, Samodanova said that Savchenko cheated on her multiple times.

“After 14 years of marriage, and multiple affairs, I’ve decided enough is enough,” Samodanova, 37, told the magazine. “Gleb and I have created a family and multiple businesses together. But apparently, it just wasn’t enough to keep our marriage strong. Gleb’s ongoing infidelity and a recent inappropriate relationship has created turmoil in our marriage and absolutely torn our family apart.”

Rumors then started that Savchenko had been cheating on his wife with his Season 29 Dancing With the Stars celebrity partner, Chrishell Stause. Stause has denied the rumors, and now her Selling Sunset costars are weighing in on the matter.

‘Selling Sunset’ Star Amanza Smith Feels Bad for Stause

In an interview on FUBAR Radio on November 12, Amanza Smith talked about the rumors surrounding her Selling Sunset costar.

“Poor Chrishell,” she said. “She was like, ‘I went through a very public divorce.’ Like, the last thing she would ever do is add to somebody’s infidelity if that’s what was going on.”

She continued, “But that’s just how it goes when you are in the spotlight, but I think she’s pretty pissed off about it … It sounds like maybe the wife is using this as, like, a cheap PR stunt.”

Savchenko Denies the Allegations

Savchenko spoke with Us Weekly about the allegations, and he insisted that he and Stause were just friends who had a platonic relationship.

“Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split,” he told the outlet. “Emma and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I, paired with poor timing. It was my deepest hope to keep our private life just that: private. I am saddened and disappointed to see that Elena has not chosen to do the same.”

Stause also denied the rumors on an Instagram Live soon after Savchenko announced he was getting divorced from his wife.

“It is unfortunate that this has caused rumors to swirl about my personal life,” she said in an Instagram story. “Having gone through a public split myself, I would not wish this on anyone.”

Stause went on to deny any allegations facing her of a romantic relationship with Savchenko.

“As you can imagine, countless hours of training and dance rehearsals created a strong supportive friendship, but nothing more,” she wrote. “I wish nothing but the best for both Gleb and Elena during this unfortunate time.”

Some Dancing With the Stars costars have also come forward about the allegations, including pro dancer Cheryl Burke, who said she didn’t know if the rumors were true on an episode of her podcast. She did, however, say that just because people have chemistry on the dance floor does not mean they’re hooking up on the side.

