Fans Defend DWTS Champ After ‘Weight Gain’ Comment

A “Dancing With the Stars” champ isn’t taking comments about her weight too seriously. Season 17 Mirrorball winner Amber Riley responded to someone saying that she looked like she gained some “happy” weight.

“Someone commented that they noticed my ‘happy weight gain,’ all I heard was y’all see how HAPPY I AM. Life isn’t perfect, but I’m grateful for mine,” Riley captioned an Instagram post on April 24, 2023. “Also MY MAN MY MAN MY MAN took these photos! God blessed me cuz photographers are expensive as hell,” she continued.

“To be clear I feel like I look the same but even if I did, I look TF good,” she added in the comments section.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to the Photos of Amber Riley

Riley shared two pictures of herself wearing a black lace bra with an oversized plaid blazer and a pair of high-waisted jeans. She completed the look with a pair of hot pink shoes as she posed in a parking lot.

Riley received a great deal of love and support from her fans, many of whom took to the comments section to let her know their feelings on her photos. Some even defended Riley and let her know that they think she looks great.

“Sis is back and still eating but this time she is serving chocolate!!!! Let us have it chocolate bop,” one person wrote.

“Wait. Ppl need to just stop commenting on ppls body period!! You looks happy and beautiful Amber,” someone else added.

“Gain??? Idk who’s page they are on cause I been seeing the snatch happening in real time over here,” a third Instagram user said.

“So pretty. But I’m a little mad at how audacious ppl are,” a fourth comment read.

Amber Riley & Her Boyfriend Went Instagram Official on Valentine’s Day

Riley and her boyfriend, who goes by Scoobz on Instagram, have been together for more than a year. The “Glee” actress first shared her man with the internet on Valentine’s Day, making their relationship Instagram official on February 14, 2023.

“I am becoming better, so I can love you the way you love me. You’re the best person I know. Happy Love Day my VALENTINE. (Omg this is so mushy and gross but I love it),” she captioned a video on her feed.

In an interview on “The Jason Lee Show,” Riley opened up about her new boyfriend, whom she met at a mutual friend’s birthday party.

“We kind of chopped it up a little bit and I was like, God, he is so cute. And then I saw him again a couple of days later at our other homeboy’s birthday party and he was just like, ‘You need a drink?’ and ‘You look nice.’ And he was just like, he was nice. He was just really kind,” she told host Jason Lee. When he asked if Riley was in love, she didn’t hesitate with a response. “Yes,” she said.

Riley was previously engaged to Desean Black, but the two split in April 2022, according to People magazine.

READ NEXT: DWTS Champ’s Family Reacts to Baby News