DWTS Cast Member Collaborating With Jennifer Lopez

A “Dancing With the Stars” fan-favorite cast member has announced huge news — season 30 contestant Jimmie Allen is collaborating with superstar multi-hyphenate Jennifer Lopez.

The Song is Called ‘On My Way’

Allen revealed the big news on Instagram, posting a photo of the cover art for the single, which features him and Lopez in coordinating leopard-print outfits standing in front of a star on a rustic, barn-like wall. The song is called “On My Way” and it was released on May 27.

“On My Way” is the “instant grat” (as in, instant gratification) track off of his upcoming third studio album, “Tulip Drive.” Allen revealed in a press release that the album will have 17 tracks and said that this is his first album where the songs are very personal to his life experiences.

“This is the first [album] where I chose to write songs about my own personal experiences, thoughts and hopes,” said Allen, who also revealed that “Tulip Drive” was the name of the street his late grandmother grew up on.

His premiere album, “Mercury Lane,” was named for the street he grew up on, and his sophomore album “Bettie James” was named for his grandmother Bettie and his father James, who died in 2014 and 2019, respectively.

The “Tulip Drive” tracklist is below:

“Be Alright”

“What I’m Talkin’ ‘Bout”

“Kissin’ You”

“Down Home”

“Settle on Back”

“Pesos”

“Love in the Living Room”

“On My Way”

“Broken Hearted”

“Habits & Hearts”

“Right Now”

“Wouldn’t Feel Like Summer”

“Undo”

“Get You a Girl”

“Keep ’em Coming”

“Every Time I Say Amen”

“You Won’t Be Alone”

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Family & Allen’s Other Famous Friends Are So Excited For His J-Lo Collaboration

The “Dancing With the Stars” family and Allen’s famous friends were super excited for him in the comments.

“Oh OK!!!!” wrote “Dancing With the Stars” season 29 winner Kaitlyn Bristowe.

“I mean… I guess this is cool…” wrote season eight contestant and fellow country star Chuck Wicks along with a laugh-crying emoji, then adding, “So AWESOME, man.”

Season 23 contestant and fellow country singer Jana Kramer wrote that she is “fan-girling hard” and Allen’s season 30 co-star Kenya Moore wrote, “Don’t play with me, Jimmie!!!!!!!” Fellow season 30 contestant Matt James also left some heart emojis.

Allen’s “American Idol” buddy Colton Dixon — the two of them met during season 10 of the show, on which JLo was also a judge — left a particularly funny message: “Well, if that isn’t full circle, I don’t know what is.”

Allen was famously rejected from “American Idol” season 10 during Hollywood Week, not making it to the live shows in the Top 24, which is when the public starts voting, so it is rather fitting that he has now recorded a duet with one of the judges who sent him packing.

Fellow “American Idol” alum Melinda Doolittle also left a comment, writing, “Ummm…sir…WHAT?!?! Love to see it!”

Musicians Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown, Chayce Beckham, Willie Spence, Carly Pearce, Abby Anderson, and many more also left their well-wishes for the musician.

This Has Been Quite the Couple of Years for Allen

In 2021 and 2022, Allen has been catching fire in the country music world.

The 36-year-old singer has charted two No. 1 singles on the U.S. country charts and one single that reached No. 5. He has collaborated with Noah Cyrus, Brad Paisley, Nelly, and Nick Carter, he performed for the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and he has won both an ACM Award and a CMA Award, plus he was nominated for a 2022 Grammy Award for best new artist.

Allen also co-hosted the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards alongside fellow “American Idol” alum Gabby Barrett and country music legend Dolly Parton.

On “Dancing With the Stars,” he was a fan-favorite contestant, finishing seventh in place alongside his partner Emma Slater. He and his wife also welcomed a new baby during the season, bringing their total to three children — Aadyn, Allen’s son from a previous relationship, and daughters Naomi and Zara.

In 2021, he toured with Paisley, and in 2022 and 2023, he’ll be touring with country star and “American Idol” winner Carrie Underwood on her “Denim & Rhinestones Tour.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

