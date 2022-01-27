‘American Idol’ Alum Collaborating With Nick Carter

Two great tastes that taste great together — “American Idol” alum Jimmie Allen is collaborating with Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter on a new song called “Easy.” Here is what we know so far.

The Song Is Called ‘Easy’ & It Drops on February 11

In a news post on his official website, singer Nick Carter announced that he is teaming up with one of today’s biggest artists, Jimmie Allen, on a new song called “Easy.”

Nick wrote:

It’s been a hot minute since Nick released his last solo single, “80s Movie”. Since then, there has only been one question on fans’ minds – when will there be more solo music? The answer is finally here! While Nick has been in and out of the recording studio over the past two years, treating fans to peeks behind the scenes of the production process and listening parties (which you can rewatch on his Twitch channel), he has now announced a date for the new single to drop. “Easy”, featuring country artist Jimmie Allen, will be released on February 11th to all major digital music platforms. Nick will also be doing promo for the song so stay tuned for when and where you can hear him.

Nick previewed the song in an Instagram post. The snippet of the new tune features the lyrics, “Baby, you got something special, love. That comes from up above. I’ll never give you up since you make it, you make it look easy. You make it look easy. You make it look, you make it look easy. How you do everything with style and grace, I thank God, the joy for me.”

In the comments, Jimmie left several praise hands emojis, to which Nick replied, “LET’S GO!!!”

It’s kind of funny that Jimmie was actually cut during Hollywood Week of “American Idol” season 10 because he has gone on to become one of the hottest artists in country music. The 36-year-old singer has charted two No. 1 singles on the U.S. country charts and one single that reached No. 5. He has collaborated with Noah Cyrus, Brad Paisley, Nelly, and Abby Anderson, and now Nick Carter, he performed for the 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and he has won both an ACM Award and a CMA Award, plus Jimmie is nominated for a 2022 Grammy Award for best new artist. Jimmie has had quite a year!

Jimmie & Nick Have Something Else In Common Too

In addition to both becoming a father for the third time in 2021, both Jimmie and Nick are alumni of “Dancing With the Stars.” Jimmie competed on season 30 in 2021, finishing in seventh place alongside his professional partner Emma Slater.

Nick was a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars” back in season 21 in 2015. He finished in second place alongside pro partner Sharna Burgess; they lost to Bindi Irwin and Derek Hough.

Their mutual fans are very excited about the musical collaboration.

On Instagram, one fan wrote, “Can’t wait to hear this. Love Jimmie Allen Music,” with another adding, “Yesssss!!!!! I can’t love this collab enough.” A third fan added, “YES! I love you and Jimmie!,” and a fourth wrote, “I [heart] this song, plus I’m a fan of Nick and Jimmie!”

Another fan wrote, “Gonna be epic,” and one fan praised Nick’s country sound, writing, “Going country vibe now, I like it. Way to go, Nick.”

“American Idol” season 20 premieres on Sunday, February 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC — and it has added a new twist for the milestone season.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

READ NEXT: DWTS’ Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green Took A Big Step In Their Relationship Over the Holidays