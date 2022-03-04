‘Dancing With the Stars’ Finalist to Compete on ‘American Song Contest’

NBC’s “American Song Contest” is set for a March 21 premiere date, and it will feature co-hosts Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg as well as performances from 56 artists representing all 50 U.S. states.

“Dancing With the Stars” will be represented by multiple songwriters and singers on the show, possibly most interestingly Riker Lynch, who was a finalist on season 20 of the show alongside Allison Holker. Lynch will be representing Colorado.

Macy Gray, who competed on season 9 of “Dancing With the Stars,” is set to represent Ohio, and Michael Bolton, who competed on season 11 of the show, is set to represent Connecticut.

Lynch announced his involvement on Instagram.

“I am absolutely stoked to finally be able to share this with you!” he wrote. “I will be representing Colorado on @NBC’s #AmericanSongContest.”

The winning act will ultimately be determined by a mix of votes from fans and a “jury of music industry professionals.” The winning song earns the title of Best Original Song, according to WiWi Blogs.

The Lineup Include Stars & Unknown Artists

Here are all the artists set to compete on “American Song Contest:”

Alabama: Ni/Co

Alaska: Jewel

American Samoa: Tenelle

Arizona: Las Marias

Arkansas: Kelsey Lamb

California: Sweet Taboo

Colorado: Riker Lynch

Connecticut: Michael Bolton

Delaware: Nitro Nitra

Florida: Ale Zabala

Georgia: Stela Cole

Guam: Jason J

Hawaii: Bronson Kane’Opio Varde

Idaho: Andrew Sheppard

Illinois: Justin Jesso

Indiana: UG skywalkin

Iowa: Alisabeth Von Presley

Kansas: Broderick Jones

Kentucky: Jordan Smith

Louisiana: Brittany Pfantz

Maine: King Kyote

Maryland: Sisqo

Massachusetts: Jared Lee

Michigan: Ada LeAnn

Minnesota: Yam Haus

Mississippi: Keyone Starr

Missouri: Brett Seper

Montana: Jonah Prill

Nebraska: Jocelyn Anderson

Nevada: The Crystal Method

New Hampshire: MARi

New Jersey: Brooke Alexx

New Mexico: Khalisol

New York: Enisa

North Carolina: John Morgan

North Dakota: Chloe Fredericks

Northern Mariana Islands: Sabyu

Ohio: Macy Gray

Oklahoma: AleXa

Oregon: courtship

Pennsylvania: Bri Steves

Puerto Rico: Christian Pagan

Rhode Island: Hueston

South Carolina: Jesse LeProtti

South Dakota: Judd Hoos

Tennessee: Tyler Braden

Texas: Grant Knoche

U.S. Virgin Islands: Cruz Rock

Utah: Savannah Keyes

Vermont: Josh Panda

Virginia: Almira Zaky

Washington: Allen Stone

Washington, D.C.: Neither

West Virginia: Alexis Cunningham

Wisconsin: Jake’O

Wyoming: Ryan Charles

The Show Partnered With Atlantic Records

According to Variety, “American Song Contest” has officially partnered with Atlantic Records to put out the music from the show.

Each Monday night that the show airs, starting on Monday, March 21, 2022, Atlantic will put out the original songs from that episode.

“Atlantic Records is thrilled to partner with NBC and all the artists competing on ‘American Song Contest,’” said Atlantic’s president west coast, Kevin Weaver, per Variety. “As an innovative music label, we are always looking for new ways to discover and showcase talent, and ‘American Song Contest’ is the perfect stage for America to see the best of the best from each state and territory. We are honored to be working with NBC, all of the incredibly talented artists, and the entire American Song Contest team.”

Overall, there will be 56 original songs produced by the label and show.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

