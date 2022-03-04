‘Dancing With the Stars’ Finalist to Compete on ‘American Song Contest’

NBC’s “American Song Contest” is set for a March 21 premiere date, and it will feature co-hosts Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg as well as performances from 56 artists representing all 50 U.S. states.
“Dancing With the Stars” will be represented by multiple songwriters and singers on the show, possibly most interestingly Riker Lynch, who was a finalist on season 20 of the show alongside Allison Holker. Lynch will be representing Colorado.
Macy Gray, who competed on season 9 of “Dancing With the Stars,” is set to represent Ohio, and Michael Bolton, who competed on season 11 of the show, is set to represent Connecticut.
Lynch announced his involvement on Instagram.
“I am absolutely stoked to finally be able to share this with you!” he wrote. “I will be representing Colorado on @NBC’s #AmericanSongContest.”
The winning act will ultimately be determined by a mix of votes from fans and a “jury of music industry professionals.” The winning song earns the title of Best Original Song, according to WiWi Blogs.
The Lineup Include Stars & Unknown Artists
Here are all the artists set to compete on “American Song Contest:”
- Alabama: Ni/Co
- Alaska: Jewel
- American Samoa: Tenelle
- Arizona: Las Marias
- Arkansas: Kelsey Lamb
- California: Sweet Taboo
- Colorado: Riker Lynch
- Connecticut: Michael Bolton
- Delaware: Nitro Nitra
- Florida: Ale Zabala
- Georgia: Stela Cole
- Guam: Jason J
- Hawaii: Bronson Kane’Opio Varde
- Idaho: Andrew Sheppard
- Illinois: Justin Jesso
- Indiana: UG skywalkin
- Iowa: Alisabeth Von Presley
- Kansas: Broderick Jones
- Kentucky: Jordan Smith
- Louisiana: Brittany Pfantz
- Maine: King Kyote
- Maryland: Sisqo
- Massachusetts: Jared Lee
- Michigan: Ada LeAnn
- Minnesota: Yam Haus
- Mississippi: Keyone Starr
- Missouri: Brett Seper
- Montana: Jonah Prill
- Nebraska: Jocelyn Anderson
- Nevada: The Crystal Method
- New Hampshire: MARi
- New Jersey: Brooke Alexx
- New Mexico: Khalisol
- New York: Enisa
- North Carolina: John Morgan
- North Dakota: Chloe Fredericks
- Northern Mariana Islands: Sabyu
- Ohio: Macy Gray
- Oklahoma: AleXa
- Oregon: courtship
- Pennsylvania: Bri Steves
- Puerto Rico: Christian Pagan
- Rhode Island: Hueston
- South Carolina: Jesse LeProtti
- South Dakota: Judd Hoos
- Tennessee: Tyler Braden
- Texas: Grant Knoche
- U.S. Virgin Islands: Cruz Rock
- Utah: Savannah Keyes
- Vermont: Josh Panda
- Virginia: Almira Zaky
- Washington: Allen Stone
- Washington, D.C.: Neither
- West Virginia: Alexis Cunningham
- Wisconsin: Jake’O
- Wyoming: Ryan Charles
The Show Partnered With Atlantic Records
According to Variety, “American Song Contest” has officially partnered with Atlantic Records to put out the music from the show.
Each Monday night that the show airs, starting on Monday, March 21, 2022, Atlantic will put out the original songs from that episode.
“Atlantic Records is thrilled to partner with NBC and all the artists competing on ‘American Song Contest,’” said Atlantic’s president west coast, Kevin Weaver, per Variety. “As an innovative music label, we are always looking for new ways to discover and showcase talent, and ‘American Song Contest’ is the perfect stage for America to see the best of the best from each state and territory. We are honored to be working with NBC, all of the incredibly talented artists, and the entire American Song Contest team.”
Overall, there will be 56 original songs produced by the label and show.
“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.
