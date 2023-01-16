DWTS Vet Hired as Director of Global Entertainment by Fremantle

Former “Dancing With the Stars” executive producer Andrew Llinares is moving on, replacing Rob Clark at Fremantle as the Director of Global Entertainment, according to a report by Deadline.

Llinares will be heading up Fremantle’s global entertainment, which includes the show “Britain’s Got Talent.”

Llinares was the executive producer on “Dancing With the Stars” for five years before stepping down in March 2022. The executive was replaced by a former DWTS executive, Conrad Green. Variety first reported the change in June 2022.

Green was the executive producer on the show from the start of 2005 through 2014.

According to Deadline, Llinares was the original showrunner of the show “The X Factor” and “Britain’s Got Talent.” He said the move “feels like I’m coming home” and he “cannot wait to get started. ”

Fremantle handles shows like “The Price Is Right,” “The X Factor,” and the global versions of “Got Talent” and “Idol” shows.

Bruno Tonioli May Be Joining Llinares on a Freemantle Show

According to a January 2023 report by The Sun U.K., longtime “Dancing With the Stars” judge Bruno Tonioli could be joining Llinares. David Williams is stepping down from the “Britain’s Got Talent” judging panel, and the outlet reports that there are two people racing to get his spot: Bruno Tonioli and Alan Carr.

“Signing up Bruno would be seen as a huge coup for Simon [Cowell] as he was seen as favorite on ‘Strictly [Come Dancing]’ with his ostentatious style,” a source told the outlet. “Brinign some of that hilarious magic across to BGT would help fill the big shoes left behind by comic David.”

They added, “Although his background is almost entirely in dance, that has seen him work with a range of artists involved in West End shows as well as pop star’s videos, so he would bring a wealth of experience.”

The source added that signing Tonioli onto the role would be “a snub to Strictly.”

Tonioli is certainly one of the highlights on the judging panel of “Dancing With the Stars,” bringing an energy no one else does to the role. It’s not likely Tonioli will be exiting “Dancing With the Stars” for a new role, however. He could fly back and forth if the shows do not air during the same time of the year, however.

Llinares Was Previously Shaded by Tom Bergeron

Llinares was in charge of “Dancing With the Stars” when one of the show’s most controversial changes was made. Tom Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews were let go ahead of season 29 and supermodel and TV personality Tyra Banks was hired in their place.

After he stepped down, Llinares was shaded by Tom Bergeron on an episode of Vicki Abelson’s podcast “Game Changers,”

“Twenty-eighteen was sort of the pivotal year. … They brought in a person to be a co-showrunner, or so I thought, and it turned out that wasn’t quite his role,” said Bergeron. “He kind of elbowed out the woman who was extremely talented and had been running the show quite well. He and I, it was clear we had different agendas. I wanted to do a show that people would watch and he didn’t.”

Bergeron later added that he supported Green returning to the show.

“I texted him … and I said, look, the first thing you need to do is give the pros their control back and their self-respect back and their dignity back because they’re the heart and soul of it, I think. You start minimizing the appreciation for what they can bring to it and you’re just asking to be canceled,” said Bergeron at the time.