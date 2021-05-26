DWTS Alum’s Baby Recovering From 2nd-Degree Burns

A former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant recently had a scary situation at home — Andy Grammer’s young daughter is recovering from second-degree burns. Find out what happened and how she handled it “like a champ.”

Grammer’s Daughter Izzy Burned Her Hand

In an Instagram post, Grammer posted a photo from the hospital of himself and his 13-month-old daughter Izzy after she got her hand bandaged, making a joke about how she was already trying to electrocute herself after getting fixed up.

Me: You just second degree burned your hand and no you cannot stick your gauze mitten into the socket here in the emergency room.

Her: Don’t hold me down bro.

He went on to say that the doctors said Izzy “will be totally fine” and that she “was a champ about the whole thing.” Grammer called his wife Aijia Grammer a “saint” and said the whole day was “a doozy.” He also edited the post to remove the “second degree” part of the original post.

Grammer and his wife, a songwriter, got married in 2012. Their older daughter Louisiana “Louie” was born in July 2017 and their younger daughter, Israel “Izzy” Blue was born just over a year ago, in April 2020.

After experiencing a complicated pregnancy and birth with their first daughter, Aijia chose to have a home birth with Izzy, which she wrote on Instagram was highly successful.

“Please let me introduce, ISRAEL BLUE GRAMMER! The good news we needed right now in this weird, weird time. She entered our world safely, via home birth on April 3rd at 12:20AM weighing 7 lbs. 15 oz. at 21 inches long,” wrote Aijia, adding, “[Andy] was my rock and my calm throughout the whole process. He even caught Israel with his own two hands in our birth pool! Feeling so blessed and grateful today I could burst.”

She later detailed how she was nervous to have a VBAC (vaginal birth after C-section), but it was “easily one of the most powerful things” she has ever done.

Since her birth with daughter Louie, Aijia has become an advocate in detailing her experience with “Hyperemesis Gravidarum,” which she wrote on Instagram is often misdiagnosed or dismissed as “morning sickness” in pregnant women.

“I am here to raise awareness about HG so that others can seek help early on and not have to suffer serious health complications. There are treatments (like Zofran!) that can help ease the burden and there is research being done to find a cure. Like most things within the medical community, women’s issues are not the highest priority. This must change,” wrote Aijia.

Grammer’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partner Recently Experienced Something Similar

Grammer competed on season 21 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside professional partner Allison Holker. They finished in seventh place. In a weird coincidence, Holker and her husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss recently went through something similar with their baby girl Zaia — she injured her leg and had to wear a cast for a while, though the toddler didn’t let it slow her down and Holker said on Instagram that she too was “handling it like a champion!”

Baby Zaia got the cast off on March 11 and Holker wrote, “I think it’s safe to say she is pretty HAPPY!!!”

Kids are so resilient.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 is expected to premiere in September 2021 on ABC. Meanwhile, Holker recently got a new gig hosting “Design Star: Next Generation” for Discovery Plus.

