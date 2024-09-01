DWTS Fans Upset After Report That Controversial Contestant Cast on Season 33

“Dancing With the Stars” fans aren’t too happy with the latest casting news. According to Page Six, Anna Delvey has joined the cast of season 33.

Delvey served time in jail after she was accused of “posing as a German heiress” to con people out of money, per the report. She was found guilty of attempted grand larceny, three grand larceny counts, and four misdemeanor charges of theft of service, per Vanity Fair.

She was sentenced to at least four years behind bars. When she was released from prison in 2021, she was placed on house arrest. She is currently awaiting a ruling on whether or not she will be able to live in the United States. It seems, however, that she was given special permission to travel to Los Angeles for DWTS.

Delvey’s case got some extra attention when it was made into a Netflix series called “Inventing Anna.”

The full cast of season 33 of “Dancing With the Stars” will be announced on September 4, with the season starting on September 17.

Many Fans Reacted to the Casting Report

Perhaps unsurprisingly, fans aren’t too happy with the news that Delvey will be strapping on some ballroom heels. Many reacted on a Reddit thread.

“Looked her up and, she’s not even a star? She’s a convicted con artist and thief? Are they really scraping the bottom of the barrel looking for people to be on the show?” one person wrote.

“I find this very peculiar because I don’t see any redeeming qualities in this person. The show has seen people with dubious pasts and scandals, but there was at least some positive quality within them to cling to. Anna Delvey is a bad person who got famous for doing bad things. There is a fine line and they’ve officially crossed it,” someone else said.

“She is not a star in any sense of the word. Influencers were already pushing it but this is just so dumb. Im still waiting for the full cast reveal to see if im gonna tune in this season but this isnt helping things lol,” a third comment read.

“I’m sick of them casting controversial contestants because 1) it shows a lack of morals 2) it gives the pro absolutely no change to go far in this show. also imagine how uncomfortable some of them must feel to have to work with a criminal. I’d be incredibly upset and concerned if I had to work with them,” a fourth Redditor added.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Was Rumored to Be on the Cast

Prior to the report about Delvey, there was another controversial cast member rumored to be competing.

On the May 17 episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, DWTS insider Kristyn Burtt said that Gypsy Rose Blanchard would probably be on the show.

Blanchard pled guilty to second-degree murder after having an old boyfriend kill her mother. She was sentenced to 10 years behind bars and was released in December 2023 after serving nearly 90% of that sentence, according to Biography.

Blanchard would undoubtedly have caused outrage amongst some DWTS fans due to her past. However, after revealing that she got pregnant, the likelihood of her being cast dropped dramatically.

READ NEXT: Ringless Nikki Bella Seen for the First Time Since Artem Chigvintsev Arrest