Ousted DWTS Celeb Already Has Next Gig Lined Up

“Dancing With the Stars” season 33 competitor Anna Delvey already has her next gig lined up.

Following her short run on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition show with pro dancer Ezra Sosa, the convicted felon is working with a “major platform” on a project that will focus on her life story.

“I’ve been filming a feature-length documentary for a major platform that I can’t wait for everyone to see,” Delvey, 33, told Newsweek in an interview. “I feel like my story has been told for me by other people. So I’m excited to reclaim my narrative and get the opportunity to tell my own story.”

Delvey, who was one of the first two contestants sent home on “Dancing With the Stars,” also confirmed she has “no plans to be on another reality show.”

In 2019, Delvey, also known as Anna Sorokin, was sentenced to prison after she was convicted of defrauding businesses. As part of her scam, she pretended to be a German heiress with a huge trust fund, per CNN. After serving two years in jail, Delvey was placed under house arrest. She wore a GPS ankle monitor while competing in “Dancing With the Stars.”

Anna Delvey Had a Dinner Party Series in the Works

“Dancing With the Stars” was not Delvey’s first foray into TV. In 2023, Variety reported that Delvey had an unscripted series in the works titled “Delvey’s Dinner Club.” The reality series was to be set inside her East Village apartment in New York City.

Per a press release shared by Variety, Delvey would host “invitation-only, intimate dinners at her home.” The guests were to be a handpicked (by Delvey) group of “actors, musicians, founders, socialites, journalists, and other esteemed guests” as well as a private chef for a dinner party “where no topic is off-limits – including Anna’s experience within the criminal justice system, her strategy to rebuild her image and her plans for the future,” the release read.

In January 2023, Delvey told Forbes she was working on “a bunch” of projects. “I’m working on my book, my podcast, my dinner series,” she said. “With my dinner series, I’m trying to like involve some social good component to it. Like, I will be collaborating with some charities.”

Given her questionable past that includes charges of grand larceny and theft of service, Delvey made it clear she wasn’t looking for money for the project. “I’m not really looking for funding,” she clarified. “I’m working with a production company and that will be filmed.”

It is unclear if “Delvey’s Dinner Series” is the project that Delvey is currently working on or if that idea has been shelved.

Anna Delvey’s Life Story Was The Subject of a Miniseries That She Described as “Fiction’

Delvey’s life story was the subject of the 2022 Netflix series “Inventing Anna.” The Shonda Rhimes produced series was based on Rachel DeLoache Williams’ 2019 book “My Friend Anna: The True Story of a Fake Heiress.” Julia Garner played Delvey in the series.

But Delvey wasn’t impressed. “That wasn’t a docuseries; it was fiction,” she told Variety in a 2023 interview. “Before each episode, it says, ‘It’s all true, except for whatever is made up.’ It’s not up to me to sit here and dissect Shonda Rhimes’ vision or interpretation. It is what it is.”

