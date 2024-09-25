Season 33 Contestant Rips Maks Chmerkovskiy on Social Media

Season 33 “Dancing With the Stars” contestant Anna Delvey is firing back at Maksim Chmerkovskiy after he criticized her in an interview with TMZ.

Following Chmerkovskiy’s comments — in which he called Delvey an [expletive] dancer — Kelly Cutrone came to Delvey’s defense.

“I thought this said SEXY!!! @maksimc Did you mean Sassy or are you so pathetic that you

cannot get on a show you have to attack someone? No one cares about your opinion.

Dance yourself into a new on new reality,” Cutrone said.

Delvey reshared the post, first adding a heart emoji as if to thank Cutrone. She then shared it again, adding her own response.

“Who’s this Maksim person? He must be poor,” she wrote.

Delvey’s casting on “Dancing With the Stars” has been controversial. In 2019, she was sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of attempted grand larceny, three grand larceny counts, and four misdemeanor charges of theft of service, per Vanity Fair.

She is competing on the show while wearing an ankle monitor as she’s on house arrest. She needed special permission to travel to Los Angeles to compete on DWTS.

Fans Reacted to Anna Delvey’s Comment About Maks Chmerkovskiy

Delvey’s public response to Chmerkovskiy’s comments about her casting and her dancing got a rise out of fans. Quite a few took to Reddit to respond.

“I’m sorry but that is [expletive] hilarious. Anna may be problematic but Maks is an [expletive] and that was such an Anna thing to say,” one person wrote.

“This is actually kind of hilarious. I’ve never been a fan of the way Maks constantly gives it but can’t take it. I hate his constant downgrading of Britt as well. Whether you like her or not, I’m kind of glad she’s not afraid to talk shit on a man who’s gotten away with talking down to women on this show for decades,” someone else added.

“Lmfaooo this is such a funny clap back,” a third comment read.

“Ok this is funny. I’m not Anna Delvy fan at all, but I see her sense of humor,” a fourth Redditor said.

Maks Chmerkovskiy Didn’t Hold Back When Discussing Anna Delvey’s Casting

Chmerkovskiy was asked about Delvey’s controversial casting while chatting with TMZ on the site’s official podcast.

“And you know the scandalousness of it all and blah, blah, blah. I mean, man, there’s so many other people you can choose from,” he said on “The TMZ Podcast.”

“You know, to me she … was a professional liar,” Chmerkovskiy continued. “You’re going to bring that person and say here’s a platform that a lot of people waited their entire actual career you know, to be a part of. To also get a moment of like a personal story week and say this is who I actually am. Will I believe anything that this lady says? Absolutely not,” he continued.

“She wasn’t great, she was very kind of standoffish in a lot of things. You can blame the nerves and say ‘Hey, everybody’s human and this person is not used to that stage. Hold on a second. Didn’t she con people into believing that, she’s like fully fashioned this? It takes a lot of guts, it takes a lot of self-control to present yourself a certain way even if you’re so nervous. I don’t buy that she was nervous. She’s just an [expletive] dancer. And a personality that’s not going to really help her in this competition. As a matter of fact, I didn’t even get to see why she got on the show,” he added.

Chmerkovskiy unofficially retired from “Dancing With the Stars” in 2017. He won one Mirrorball Trophy on season 18 alongside Meryl Davis.

