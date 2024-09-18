DWTS Season 33 Celeb Explains Odd Comment She Made During Live Premiere

Anna Delvey explained an odd comment she made about her premiere night dance on “Dancing With the Stars.”

On the season 33 premiere, the controversial “fashionista” and her pro partner Ezra Sosa performed a cha-cha to Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso,” scoring 18 out of 30 points.

While being interviewed by host Julianne Hough, Delvey, 33, gave a blunt answer when asked how she was feeling after her performance. “I feel happy that I don’t have to do this dance again,” she told Hough.

Sosa’s jaw dropped open amid the awkward moment.

Speaking with Parade after the September 17 premiere, Delvey explained, “It was my first time performing in front of a live audience with all the noises and lights and people.”

“I thought, ‘I’m glad I have it out of the way, I know what it feels like,’” she added of her first dance. “I was not nervous at first but then I started getting nervous when my time approached because I was the last one and I got to see everyone else and there was so much buildup. So at the moment it was like, ‘What if I fall down and I’m the finale and I’m going to be the worst one.’ Now I know what it feels like and I’m ready for next week.”

Anna Delvey Said Other Strange Things About DWTS

Delvey’s casting on “Dancing with the Stars” has been controversial from the jump due to her past. In 2019, the former Anna Sorokin was convicted of defrauding businesses while pretending to be a German heiress, according to CNN. After serving two years in jail, she remains under house arrest. Delvey was granted special permission to participate in “Dancing With the Stars,” per the New York Post, but she must wear a GPS ankle monitor.

A few days before the DWTS premiere, Delvey posted an Instagram story and described her first dance with Sosa as “awful.”

She also downplayed the significance of winning the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. When asked by Entertainment Weekly what it would mean to her if she won the DWTS prize, Delvey replied, “Nothing, really.” She awkwardly added that it would be “great.”

The controversial “fake heiress” also told Us Weekly she would put her trophy in “storage” should she win the ABC dancing competition.

Carrie Ann Inaba & a DWTS Producer Defended Anna Delvey

Delvey was the last of 13 celebrities to perform on the “Dancing With the Stars” season 33 premiere. After the convicted felon’s dance, judge Carrie Ann Inaba noted that she felt a change in the air.

“When you came out on the dance floor, there was a shift in the energy in this room,” Inaba told Delvey and the live studio audience. “I just want to say, let’s all just give this a chance, because I can imagine that this is scary for you. I’m not pro or against what you’ve done, but this is about your dancing here, so let’s all give her this space, please.”

“Dancing With the Stars” showrunner Conrad Green previosuly defended the decision to cast Delvey. In an interview with Variety, he explained that DWTS is “a very broad church” when it comes to the types of people cast on the show.

“Anna is fascinating to a lot of people, a lot of people have watched the dramas about her life and have followed her story, so I think there is an inherent curiosity about her,” Green added. “I think people really want to see her. She’s a very valid and interesting part of that cast. Yes, she had the issues she’s had, but … she served her time. I think it’s perfectly valid for her to be on the show, and I think people have been really curious to see how she performs.”

