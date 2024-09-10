DWTS Season 33 Star Calls First Dance ‘Awful’

Anna Delvey gave a one-word answer when asked to describe her first “Dancing With the Stars” routine with her pro partner Ezra Sosa—and it wasn’t a good one.

In an Instagram story posted on September 8, the 33-year-old “fake heiress” responded to her partner’s query about how she would describe their first dance.

“Awful,” Delvey replied.

It is unclear what Delvey’s first dance style with Sosa will be, but typical Week 1 dances usually include the cha-cha-cha, foxtrot, waltz, or tango.

Delvey, also known as Anna Sorokin, was convicted of defrauding businesses in 2019 while pretending to be a German heiress, according to CNN. After serving two years in jail, she was placed under house arrest. Delvey was granted special permission to leave her house to participate in “Dancing With the Stars,” albeit while wearing a GPS ankle monitor, according to the New York Post.

Anna Delvey Said Winning DWTS Wouldn’t Mean Anything to Her

Delvey will have some serious competition for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, but it doesn’t seem to be a big deal to her. When a reporter for Entertainment Weekly asked her what it would mean to her if she won the Mirrorball trophy, she replied, “Nothing, really. I don’t know.”

She then quickly course-corrected and added, “It would be great.”

Delvey also replied, “Why not?” when asked why she joined DWTS. “They offered it to me, then I had to get permission from ICE to be able to travel out of state and that took about 10 days,” she explained. “I didn’t really know until the very last minute if I was going to able to do it or not, and then it was kind of too late to say no, so, I’m just here.”

Delvey will compete against 12 other celebs on “Dancing With the Stars.” The season 33 cast also includes athletes Stphen Nedoroscik, Ilona Maher, Dwight Howard, Danny Amendola; actors Tori Spelling, Eric Roberts, Chandler Kinney, and Reginald VelJohnson, model Brooks Nader, “Real Housewives of Atlanta“ star Phaedra Parks, and Bachelor Nation star Joey Graziadei and Jenn Tran.

Anna Delvey Admitted She’s Not a Fan of ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Delvey has appeared to be rather unimpressed with her role on “Dancing With the Stars.” Speaking with E! News, she was asked which past DWTS celeb she draws inspiration from. Delvey admitted, “I’ve not really ever watched the show.”

When asked about her strategy for her first dance, Delvey replied, “None, really. I don’t know.”

She also cracked that she misses being under house arrest because she now has to “commute and people don’t come to [her] anymore.”

Some fans felt it was unfair to pair Delivery with Sosa, who is a first-time DWTS pro dancer.

“Ezra deserves this spot and was paired with a felon who couldn’t care less about the show. So unfair,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

“Ezra deserves better…… I just hope he & Anna’s partnership won’t influence his future on dwts or something,” another wrote on X.

Despite the fan commentary, Sosa seems stoked to have Delvey as his partner. In an interview with TV Insider, the newly crowned pro said he is “obsessed” with Delvey. “When I found out she’s my partner, [my heart] skipped a beat and I fell off the treadmill. For real,” he gushed. “I’m very excited she’s my partner.”

