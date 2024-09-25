Anna Delvey Says Her Favorite Part of DWTS Was ‘Getting Eliminated’

Anna Delvey had little to say about her exit from “Dancing With the Stars.”

On September 24, the controversial “fashionista,” who was partnered with first-time pro dancer Ezra Sosa, was sent home from the celebrity ballroom competition alongside actress Tori Spelling in a double elimination.

In a post-show interview with “Good Morning America,” Delvey, 33, said of her short run on DWTS, “It was a new experience, it was exciting.” But when asked to reveal her favorite part of being on the show, she gave a shocking answer. “Getting eliminated,” she said.

Sosa quickly corrected his partner. ‘That’s not the right answer,” he said, before prompting Delvey to say her favorite part was “Ezra.”

Delvey also told the outlet she was “very sad, obviously” to say goodbye to this chapter in her life, and noted it was a “wasted” second chance.

Delvey’s appearance on “Dancing With the Stars” was overshadowed by her controversial past. In 2019, the former Anna Sorokin was sent to prison after being convicted of attempted grand larceny, three grand larceny counts, and four misdemeanor charges of theft of service after defrauding businesses while pretending to be a German heiress, according to CNN. Since 2021, Delvey has been under house arrest and she continues to wear a GPS ankle monitor.

Anna Delvey Said She’ll Take ‘Nothing’ Away From DWTS

Delvey and Sosa earned a respectable score of 17 out of 30 points for their final dance, a quickstep to “Suddenly I See” by KT Tunstall on DWTS’ Oscars theme night. Their score was combined with the prior week’s score of 18 points and viewer votes for both weeks.

After it was revealed that Delvey had the lowest combined total of scores and viewer votes and would be going home, she was asked by show hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough what she would take from her experience on the show. “Nothing,” Delvey replied.

Sosa appeared mortified by her response as Hough added, “There you have it, nothing!”

Riberio tried to help cover for Delvey. “You had fun, stop it, stop it!” the DWTS host laughed.

“Nothing” appears to be Delvey’s go-to answer when it comes to “Dancing With the Stars.” When asked weeks earlier what taking home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy would mean to her, Delvey told Entertainment Weekly, “Nothing, really.” She then added, “It would be great.”

Anna Delvey Had a Difficult Time With the Criticism Over Her DWTS Casting

Delvey was faced with an uphill battle on “Dancing With the Stars.” Following her Week 1 cha-cha, judge Carrie Ann Inaba asked the audience to give her a chance.

“When you came out on the dance floor, there was a shift in the energy in this room,” Inaba said during her critique of the dance, before addressing the live studio audience. “I just want to say, let’s all just give this a chance. Because I can imagine that this is scary for you. I’m not pro or against what you’ve done, but this is about your dancing here, so let’s all give her this space, please.”

Sosa also begged for grace for his controversial partner. In an Instagram video posted two days before the duo’s DWTS run was cut short, Sosa said Delvey “wasn’t receiving the same” positivity from fans that he was.

“I think the hardest part of my day after [the] press line, she was reading the comments, and we couldn’t find her. They finally found her in the bathroom. She was crying. I’ve never seen her like that, and it broke my heart,” he said of Delvey.

While Sosa emphasized that what Delvey did was “really controversial and was not right” he told fans that she was not the person “that everyone sees in the media.”

“No one deserves the amount of hate that she’s getting right now,” the DWTS pro added. “She deserves a second chance. She has stepped up to the plate, and I just cannot wait for y’all to see how much she has improved.”