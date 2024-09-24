Season 33 Star Slams DWTS Fan as a ‘Moron’ on Instagram

Season 33 “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Anna Delvey is firing back at haters on social media. Following her week one performance, many fans dragged the entrepreneur, who is a convicted felon, on the DWTS Instagram page.

Delvey actually took to the comments section of a post and responded to some of the messages.

“This is probably the only ‘job’ she could get to help pay restitution,” one fan wrote.

“What restitution you moron?” Delvey replied.

Delvey is dancing alongside the newest DWTS pro, Ezra Sosa. On week one, the two danced a cha-cha to Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso.” They scored an 18 out of 30, which had them toward the bottom of the leaderboard.

Anna Delvey Responded to a Handful of Comments on Social Media

After reading through some of the hateful messages from DWTS fans questioning Delvey’s casting and calling for her to be voted off the show, she responded to a few.

“I have been a fan for so long, I could almost be a judge myself. This time I am judging the show and the contestant. Anyone wearing an ankle monitor should not be allowed to compete. No. Not allowed,” another fan commented.

“They forgot to ask you,” Delvey responded.

“Yeahhh lets send her home,” someone else wrote.

“You’re home,” Delvey fired back.

“Justice for Ezra,” a third comment read.

“Declined,” Delvey replied.

Delvey’s casting has been controversial from the start. She served time in jail after being accused pretending to be an affluent socialite and scamming businesses out of money, per Hollywood Life. Delvey was sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty of attempted grand larceny, three grand larceny counts, and four misdemeanor charges of theft of service, per Vanity Fair.

Delvey is competing on season 33 with special permission from her probation officer; she has been wearing an ankle monitor throughout her time on the show.

Former DWTS Pro Cheryl Burke Weighed in on Anna Delvey’s Casting

In an interview with HELLO!, former DWTS pro Cheryl Burke had some things to say about the casting decision.

“We’ve had a lot of controversial characters on the show before, but to have someone still under house arrest… that’s a different vibe, right?” she told the outlet.

“It’s one thing to have been convicted and have served time – and I don’t know the ins and outs of the technicalities – but the fact that she still is under house arrest? I’m not sure what type of messaging that sends to families that watch and teenagers,” she continued.

“I think he would have cracked her open, [helped her become] more vulnerable because of his experience on the show versus someone like Ezra, who is amazing, but to give him somebody who’s a little complex, that’s a lot for a first season, I would think, she said.

“I think if she wants people to like her… she has to open up a little bit and to show some emotion. The dancing is the dancing and she’s got tons of talent. But if she’s in her head too much, it’s just not going to work out for her,” she added.

