New Contestant Blasts Whoopi Goldberg Over DWTS Critique

New season 33 “Dancing with the Stars” cast member Anna Delvey is demanding a correction from “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg. After the DWTS cast was announced, Goldberg shared her take on Delvey being a part of season 33.

After Goldberg’s comments, Delvey fired back on social media. She suggested Goldberg needed to get her “facts straight” and indicated she was “Looking forward to your on-air correction.”

She will dance with Ezra Sosa during DWTS 33. Goldberg made it clear she was outraged over the show’s decision to add Delvey to the upcoming season.

Anna Delvey Says She’s Served Her Time

During the September 5 episode of “The View,” the panel of co-hosts talked about Delvey’s casting. After the episode aired, Delvey took to X, formerly Twitter, to clap back at them.

“While you are entitled to your own opinions, you should at least get your facts straight. I served my time and paid everyone back in full 3+ years ago,” Delvey tweeted.

She added, “Looking forward to your on-air correction.”

The topic came up during the September 5 “Hot Topics” segment. Goldberg noted that “Dancing with the Stars” had cast a “convicted con artist who became a pop culture sensation a few years ago.”

Goldberg explained her frustration over the show’s decision to cast Delvey.

“I think back to all the families who’ve had family members arrested by ICE, who have gone to the courts to get their dad or their brother or their mother back. And this woman, they gave her permission to go do this.”

She continued, “Now, should I think there’s a reason, is there a two-tiered system here with ICE?”

“ICE” refers to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement department.

The group further discussed Delvey and everybody seemed in agreement that the situation was frustrating. Goldberg then jumped back in and specifically mentioned “the border.”

She pointed out that it’s common for people to complain about those coming across the border who “shouldn’t be here.” However, she added, Delvey remains in the United States.

In her tweet criticizing Goldberg and “The View,” Delvey didn’t get into specifics about what the show got wrong.

Anna Delvey’s Casting on DWTS Has Been Controversial

On September 6, NPR addressed Delvey’s ankle monitor. “Delvey served two years in prison. Since her release in 2022, she’s worn an ankle monitor while fighting deportation,” host Neda Ulaby explained during “Morning Edition” on NPR.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Delvey was released from prison in February 2021. Months later, immigration authorities detained her amid claims she overstayed her visa.

A judge ruled in October 2022 that while Delvey fought deportation, she needed to wear an ankle monitor and remain in her home.

If she loses her deportation fight, the Los Angeles Times reported, immigration will deport Delvey to Germany where she grew up.

Delvey told People, “Well, [DWTS] approached my team and I had to request ICE for permission to travel out of state.”

People asked if she was prepared for fan backlash over her casting. She replied, “It’s just not that serious. If someone is that upset about casting on a dancing show, I don’t know what to tell them.”

“Dancing with the Stars” fans have had a lot to say about her casting. Quite a few responded directly to Delvey after she blasted “The View.”

“House arrest. MEANS STILL DOING TIME. Good thing you’re pretty, because obviously you’re an idiot,” one X user posted.

“You go girl! The View ladies sometimes can be bullies. #canceltheview,” tweeted a supporter.

“I agree with Whoopi’s take on this. Outrageous,” tweeted someone else.