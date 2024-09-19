Controversial DWTS Celebrity Anna Delvey Gets Grilled in New Interview

Anna Delvey was in the hot seat for a “bombshell” interview with comedian Ziwe Fumudoh.

In September 2024, the controversial “Dancing With the Stars” season 33 contestant sat down for an interview about her ”career” as a scammer, her current house arrest, and subsequent celebrity status.

In 2019, Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, was sent to prison after she was convicted of defrauding businesses while pretending to be an heiress trying to start a foundation, according to CNN. Delvey has since been placed under house arrest in her New York City apartment with a GPS ankle monitor attached to her.

Delvey, 33, is partnered with first-time pro dancer Ezra Sosa for the 33rd season of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Anna Delvey Said Her Story Has Been Misrepresented

In the interview with Ziwe, Delvey was asked questions like, “Is it harder to rob a nun or a baby?” She replied, “I don’t know, a baby doesn’t have anything.”

Still, she insisted that she did not exploit innocent people or engage in intentionally fraudulent activities. “That didn’t happen,” Delvey said. “I was just trying to build something, and it didn’t go according to plan. But if anybody bothers to like look into my case, they will see that it was never like a zero-sum game and no plan to permanently deprive anybody of anything.”

“I think just my whole story is misrepresented in the media,” Delvey said elsewhere in the interview. “I obviously made a lot of mistakes, but I was young, like in my early 20s, and just like it’s been years, and I’ve spent all these years in jails and prisons, I paid off my restitution. What else can I possibly do?”

Ziwe suggested, “They could deport you.”

“Would that make everybody happy?” Delvey asked.

“America, most likely,” Ziwe cracked.

Delvey has expressed regret for her past actions. In an interview with Variety, she admitted, “I regret a lot of decisions I’ve made in the past. I have not made great choices. My mistakes are very public, and I will have to live with it forever.”

“I learned from my mistakes,” she told the outlet in 2023. “I paid restitution in full, I paid my legal fees, I never had any public defender, I never took money from the government. Nobody’s paying my rent. Nobody’s paying for anything. So, people, what else is there?”

Anna Delvey Said She Doesn’t Want to Be Famous

The casting on “Dancing With the Stars” has put Delvey into the spotlight in a new way. In her interview, Ziwe called Delvey out for seemingly looking for fame. “You said you don’t want to be famous but one of the conditions of this interview was that we get paparazzi together. So why do you want to do that?” Ziwe asked her.

“To like not waste hair and makeup and an outfit,” Delvey deadpanned. “That’s not going to make me famous. I’m just bored on house arrest.”

Ziwe asked Delvey what rule in the “white privilege America rule book” says that you can be on house arrest yet still go outside.

“I technically don’t step outside, I’m still within the confines of this building,” Delvey claimed.

Images of Delvey posing outside with Ziwe then flashed onscreen.

Delvey told The Hollywood Reporter her goal for “Dancing With the Stars” is to show a “different side” of herself. “And hopefully people will give me a chance to move on with my life because I repaid my restitution and I served my time,” she said.