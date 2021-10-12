Former Pro Would Return If ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Asked

Former “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Anna Trebunskaya has revealed how fans can get their favorite former pros back on the show. She says that really, it’s up to the fans.

Anna Says She Would Absolutely Come Back to ‘Dancing With the Stars’ If They Asked Her





Play



Anna Trebunskaya and Val Chmerkovskiy – DWTS Season 14 week 6 Anna Trebunskaya and Val Chmerkovskiy dance as Smokey Robinson sings 2012-04-24T03:42:00Z

For “Dancing With the Stars” season 30, former professional dancer for the show Anna Trebunskaya has been doing live Instagram critiques of the contestants. During the video, her fans have been peppering her with questions and one popular one is asking her if she would return to the show, to which Trebunskaya has been quick to say, “Yeah, if they asked.”

But she also said that it’s not really up to her, it’s up to the fans.

“It’s kind of up to you. I mean it, I’m not even joking,” said Trebunskaya. “I’m gonna be really real with you. If you bombard ‘Dancing With the Stars’ and say we miss Anna and we want her back, we want ‘From Russia With Love’ back, we want the redhead back, we miss her dancing … if you bombard them, they’ll listen. Why? Cause you’re the audience. At the end of the day, if you watch the show, it’s on. You have the power. You have way more power than you think. Take the power, use it.”

Trebunskaya Now Runs A Dance Studio in Los Angeles





Play



Evan Lysacek Anna Trebunskaya – Tango Song: Bust Your Windows Artist: Jazmine Sullivan 2011-04-14T20:01:07Z

Trebunskaya has been filming her “Dancing With the Stars” critiques from her dance studio, the You Can Dance Studio in Hermosa Beach, CA. She co-owns the studio with her mother, Irina, who is also a professional dancer and was actually Anna’s childhood dance teacher, according to the website.

In her most recent Instagram, Trebunskaya said she’s definitely friendly with the “Dancing With the Stars” pros, but they don’t get a chance to see each other very often.

Trebunskaya was a pro on “Dancing With the Stars” for seasons two, five, six, nine through 15, and then season 21. She never did win the Mirrorball Trophy, finishing as high as 2nd place twice (in seasons two and 10). But it sounds like she would be game to go back in a heartbeat. She is definitely part of a group that defined the teen seasons of the show that include Karina Smirnoff, Mark Ballas, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Tony Dovolani, and Peta Murgatroyd.

If you haven’t been watching Trebunskaya’s Instagram critiques of season 30, you are missing out. They are very insightful and she doesn’t always agree with the judges. You can watch her critique of week 2 here and her critique of week 3 here.

In week two, Trebunskaya said that the Miz was surprising her by how good he is and complimented his “good coordination, good frame.” She also said that she was a “bit bored” by Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach’s rumba, but that he dances pretty well for someone so tall.

And in week three, the former pro thought the judges were “picking on” Jimmie Allen, plus she was blown away by the level of dancing Melora Hardin is exhibiting at this stage in the competition.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

READ NEXT: Cheryl Burke Announces DWTS All-Star Project