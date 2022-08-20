Actress Defends Deceased DWTS Cast Member Amid ‘Crazy’ Misconceptions

A former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant who recently died had gotten a bad rap over the years, with several people thinking that she was “crazy” — and now, some are coming to her defense.

Actress Anne Heche died following a car crash in Los Angeles that left her badly injured, her body covered in severe burns, and a brain injury that she was unable to recover from.

“Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive,” a rep for the family told People magazine days before her death was confirmed.

Heche had sat down with David Yontef earlier this year for an interview that was released on August 16, 2022. During that interview, Heche opened up about her time on DWTS and about the misconceptions about her.

Here’s what you need to know:

Heche Said That People Thought She Was ‘Crazy’

Heche has had more than 100 credits to her name in television and film over the years. She’s done everything from drama to comedy to reality television and had some incredible experiences throughout her career.

However, there was one thing about Heche that she says people got wrong.

“The biggest misconception is that I’m crazy. I’m the sanest person you got. That’s my journey. That’s my goal. My goal is to make sense out of this love, turn it into a science and make sure that everybody can feel it and experience it and give it to others because that really what I enjoy doing,” she told Yontef on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast.

Heche Was Defended by Another Actor & Her Ex-Boyfriend

After her death, actress Emily Bergl took to Instagram to defend the actress against anyone who thought that she was “crazy.”

“‘You worked with crazy Anne Heche?’ ‘So how crazy was she?'” Bergl’s Instagram caption started off.

“I worked with Anne Heche for two years on the TV show Men in Trees, and this line of questioning was usually the first out of people’s mouths. She elicited more curiosity than any other famous person I’ve ever worked with. I’d like to give you the answers to the questions I most received about Anne, answers that I gave many, many times,” she continued.

“Anne was not only a genius, but one of the most astoundingly focused and prepared actors I’ve ever worked with. I don’t think I ever saw her miss her mark. I imagine she may have called for her line once or twice but I can’t recall her ever needing it. I asked her what her secret was, and she told me her first job was playing twins on Another World, so she had to memorize up to seventy pages of dialogue a day,” she went on.

“We so rarely investigate the abuse, the gaslighting, the misogyny, the homophobia that drives people to finally take up the “crazy” mantle that’s been placed upon them. I would tell you to read Call Me Crazy, but it’s now $200 on Amazon. I paid it because I want to read it again. She was a true genius, and I miss her,” Bergl’s concluded.

Heche’s ex, James Tupper, with who she shared son Atlas, commented on Bergl’s post.

“Oh god thank you for writing this. Is all completely accurate and true. love you e,” he wrote. Selma Blair and Rosie O’Donnell also commented on the post in honor of Heche.

READ NEXT: Anne Heche’s Last Instagram Post Filled With Harsh Comments