Former DWTS Contestant Says Their Famous Ex Didn’t Want Them to ‘Dress Sexy’

Former “Dancing With the Stars” celebrity contestant and actress Anne Heche recently reviewed her iconic fashion statements over the years in a TikTok video. In the video, she didn’t hesitate to throw some shade toward her famous ex-girlfriend Ellen DeGeneres.

The 51-year-old actress was going through some of her old fashion looks in a TikTok video.

“Hi, I’m Anne Heche,” she started. “I’m going to be reviewing my most iconic fashion looks today.

Heche Says Ellen DeGeneres Didn’t Want Her ‘To Dress Sexy’

She found a photo of herself standing next to DeGeneres in a velvet ensemble, exclaiming “Why do I look like a hippie!”

“It’s because Ellen didn’t want me to dress sexy,” she said in the video. “Bye, no.”

Heche added that she thought the look was a solid 0 out of 10 before moving on to talk about other looks throughout the years.

Heche previously opened up about her relationship with DeGeneres. At one point during season 29 of “Dancing With the Stars,” Heche talked about her push for equal rights, according to InTouchWeekly.

“My story moved the needle for equal rights forward, when I fell in love with Ellen DeGeneres,” Heche shared. “At my movie premiere for Volcano, I said I was taking Ellen as my date. I was told I would lose my Fox contract.”

She says she took DeGeneres to the premiere anyway, but she was ushered out and told not to go to the afterparty.

“I was in a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres for three-and-a-half years and the stigma attached to that relationship was so bad that I was fired from my multimillion-dollar picture deal and I did not work in a studio picture for 10 years.”

Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche were in a relationship from 1997 to 2000, according to ET Online.

DeGeneres Was Under Fire For Saying She Drove Under the Influence

Ellen DeGeneres told Jimmy Kimmel on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that she ingested three THC and CBD-infused drinks before driving.

In the April 20 episode of the show, DeGeneres said that she’d needed to rush her wife, Portia de Rossi, to the hospital for pains in her lower abdomen.

“I drank one, and I didn’t feel anything, so I drank three, and then I took two melatonin sleep pills,” DeGeneres told the host. “And I’m laying in bed, and I realize [Portia’s] not in bed. She’s moaning. I get out of bed, she’s on the ground on all fours, and I said, ‘You’re not okay.'”

She said that she rushed her wife to the emergency room since she was obviously in a lot of pain, and it turned out de Rossi needed an appendectomy.

During the interview, Kimmel joked, “You drove her yourself?” And Ellen replied, “I did. I mean, I kicked in, like my adrenaline, because I just had to rush her there. It’s probably not safe, I shouldn’t be saying any of this.”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2021 for an all-new season. The new season will likely air starting in mid-September.

