Late DWTS Star’s Son Makes Major Announcement

The son of late ”Dancing with the Stars” contestant Anne Heche revealed that a memoir she had written before her death will soon be released.

In an Instagram post shared in January 2023, Heche’s eldest son, Homer, revealed that while he never expected to find himself “responsible” for his mother’s social media accounts, he did feel the responsibility to share news on what she had been working on before her death. Heche died in August 2022 at age 53 from a severe brain injury sustained following a fiery car accident, according to Fox News.

Anne Heche’s Son Announced Her Posthumous Memoir, “Call Me Anne”

In his post, Homer Heche shared the cover for his mother’s forthcoming book, titled “Call Me Anne,” then revealed details of how it came to fruition.

“My mom had a completed manuscript for a second book at the time of her passing,” he wrote. “The book is the product of mom’s further efforts to share her story and to help others where she could. ‘Call Me Anne’ is the result and I know she was excited to share with the world. So, mom, here I am sharing it with the community you created, may it flourish and take on a life of it’s own, as you would have wanted.“

“I don’t plan on using this platform too often but know she loved her fans, loved writing (she wrote endlessly) and it would not feel right not to reach out at a time like this,” he added.

The Amazon page for “Call Me Anne” describes the book as “part memoir, part self-acceptance workbook.” In addition to anecdotes about her career, the book includes poems and prompts that the late actress used when dealing with difficult times. In the book, Heche also addresses her romantic relationship with Ellen DeGeneres in the late 1990s.

Anne Heche’s First Book Became Popular After Her Death

In 2001, Heche penned her first tell-all book titled “Call Me Crazy.” The memoir, published by Simon & Schuster‘s Scribner imprint, detailed Heche’s history of sexual abuse and mental illness.

The book became a bestseller when it was released September 2001, according to the Hollywood Reporter. It has since gone out of print, but following Heche’s death it was going for big bucks from third-party sellers on eBay and Amazon. As of this writing, a paperback copy of “Call Me Crazy” is selling for $399 on Amazon.com.

A few months before her death, Heche told the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast that she was working on a sequel which she described as the “anecdote” to “Call Me Crazy.”

“My next book is coming out and it’s called “Call me Sane,’” she revealed in early 2022. “It is the flip side of the practice of how to get over abuse and how to start the process of living in love with yourself that engages with others and living in love and the kindness when you can bring yourself to others in its full capacity.”

