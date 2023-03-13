Fans Upset After DWTS Alum is Left Out of Tribute

Anne Heche was not mentioned in the on screen In Memoriam segment during the 95th Academy Awards ceremony, much to the disappointment of fans. Heche died in August 2022 from injuries sustained in a fiery car crash in California. The “Dancing With the Stars” alum was 53 years old and left behind two sons, Homer Laffoon and Atlas Heche Tupper.

The Oscars ceremony took place on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and while it honored the films of 2022, in a segment near the end of the live broadcast, dozens of actors, producers and executives who passed away that year were also honored.

But when Heche’s name and photo did not appear onscreen, upset fans posted to social media to protest the snub.

Lenny Kravitz Performed During the Oscars In Memoriam Tribute

The In Memoriam segment was introduced by actor John Travolta, who became choked up as he remembered those who “dedicated their lives to their craft both in front of and behind the camera.”

“They’ve touched our hearts, they’ve made us smile and became dear friends who we will always remain hopelessly devoted to,” the actor said as he began to cry. Travolta’s “hopelessly devoted” reference was to his “Grease” co-star and DWTS guest judge, Olivia Newton John, who died in August 2022 following a long battle with breast cancer. Travolta’s close friend Kirstie Alley, also a DWTS alum, was also featured in the tribute. Alley died in December 2022 at age 71 following a brief illness.

During the Oscars tribute, Lenny Kravitz performed the song “Calling All Angels” as photos of late entertainment icons flashed onscreen. Some of theactors featured in the tribute included Raquel Welch, James Caan, Angela Lansbury and Ray Liotta.

Fans Reacted to the Missing Celebrities

While many celebrities were featured in the tribute, notably missing stars included Heche, Tom Sizemore, Paul Sorvino, Leslie Jordan and Charbli Dean, according to People.

Heche’s movie career included roles in popular movies such as “Donnie Brasco,” “Return to Paradise,” and “Six Days, Seven Nights.” Fans reacted to the omission of the actress on social media.

“Im livid that they left Anne Heche out. She had issues, but she was a damn movie STAR and didn’t deserve the snub,” one fan tweeted.

As an Anne Heche fan, I’m really disappointed she wasn’t included in the Oscars’ In Memoriam montage. She was an incredibly talented and underrated actress,” wrote another.

“Anne Heche certainly deserved a mention, another agreed.

While her photo did not appear during the Oscars broadcast, Heche was included in the Oscars’ A.Frame memorial gallery posted online.

Awards show producers are regularly hit with backlash for missing stars in the In Memoriam tributes. Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel even poked fun at the expected criticism. During the show, he referenced recently passed actor, Robert Blake, whose acting career spanned more than five decades and included a breakout role in the 1967 film “In Cold Blood.”

The actor, who was charged and later acquitted in the 2001 death of his wife, Bonny Lee Bakley, died on March 9, just three days before the Oscars ceremony, per Entertainment Weekly.

“Now it’s time for the interactive part of the show. Everybody, please get out your phones, it’s time to vote.,” Kimmel cracked ahead of the solemn segment. “If you think Robert Blake should be part of the In Memoriam montage, text, ‘Give me a Blake’ to the number on your screen.”

Blake did not appear in the In Memoriam segment.

