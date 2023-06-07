DWTS Alum’s Look-Alike Son Walks First Red Carpet Since Her Death

The son of “Dancing With the Stars” alum Anne Heche made his first red carpet appearance alongside his father on June 2, 2023.

Atlas Tupper, 14, and his dad, James Tupper, attended the Race To Erase MS 30th Anniversary Gala held at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California. This marked the first red carpet appearance that Atlas Tupper has made since Heche died in a car accident in August 2022.

Heche was survived by her two sons, Atlas Tupper and Homer Laffoon.

“My mom was the brightest person I’ve ever known. She always knew how to solve a problem, or help a friend. She always knew the right thing to do. I cannot put into words how grateful I am or how much I miss her,” Atlas Tupper said in a statement to the Los Angeles Inquisitor in January 2023.

Here’s what you need to know:

James Tupper Gave an Update on How His Son Is Doing Following Anne Heche’s Death

Heche was pronounced brain dead after the car she was driving crashed and caught on fire in California, TMZ reported at the time.

“We’re taking care of each other and taking it one day at a time. We’ve got a lot of great support and family around us, and it doesn’t help,” James Tupper, who dated Heche for more than 10 years, told People magazine. “We still miss her, we miss her every day, love her,” he added.

In January 2023, James Tupper told the outlet that his sole focus was being there for his son as he adjusted to life without his mother.

“It’s very difficult whenever you lose a parent like that. Your whole world switches inside out, and I think kids experience trauma in a way that adults don’t. Adults have a context to put it in, but kids do not. You want to bury it, you want to forget about it and move past it,” he explained.

Anne Heche Often Posted About Atlas Tupper on Instagram

Born in March 2009, Atlas Tupper was the second child for Heche, who loved being a mom and often spoke about the joys of motherhood. Along with his older half-brother, Atlas Tupper made quite a few appearances on his mom’s Instagram account, including in a birthday tribute she posted in 2022.

“Atlas is a TEEN-AGER? With the children being seperated [sic] from their parents in the nonsense of hatred and war, I weep, I shared my tears last night. Today I celebrate both of my sons for each of their monumental Birthdays,” she captioned a photo.

And while Atlas Tupper is learning to live the next chapter of his life without his mom, he seems to know that she’s always with him. Not to mention, some internet users think that Atlas Tupper looks just like his mom.

“Oh wow. He looks so much like her,” one person tweeted in response to the photo of Atlas Tupper on the red carpet with his dad.

“Can’t believe almost a year ago she passed away on that car accident in August. This one son does look like her a lot, looks like Anne Heche twin,” someone else wrote.

READ NEXT: DWTS Contender Is Not Wearing Her Wedding Ring Weeks After Getting Married