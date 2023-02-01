DWTS Alum’s 13-Year-Old Son Breaks Silence Following Her Tragic Death

The 13-year-old son of actress Anne Heche has broken his silence five months after her death. The former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant died in August 2022 after getting into a car accident in California, according to People magazine.

Heche is survived by her two sons, Homer Laffoon and Atlas Tupper. Heche’s younger son, Atlas, 13, has spoken out for the first time since the tragedy, providing a statement to the Los Angeles Inquisitor for the outlet’s tribute to the star titled “Call me… Anne.”

“My mom was the brightest person I’ve ever known. She always knew how to solve a problem, or help a friend. She always knew the right thing to do. I cannot put into words how grateful I am or how much I miss her,” Atlas said.

Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Praised Atlas for the ‘Beautiful’ Tribute

After her death, Heche’s family decided to move forward with the release of her memoir, which was released on January 24, 2023.

At a reading, Heche’s ex James Tupper praised his son for his thoughtful words.

“I asked him if he wanted to say something… I had explained to him what the situation would be and he went into his room for an hour alone and came out and said, ‘This is what I want to say,'” James Tupper told People magazine. “It was very affecting to me, very beautiful. But what he wrote was very beautiful. It’s straight from his heart,” he added.

Heche and James Tupper first met in 2006, according to Page Six, and started dating about a year later. Although the two never married, Heche had told The Telegraph that she and James Tupper were “eternally engaged.” They welcomed Atlas in 2009 and split in 2018.

Anne Heche's Older Son Has Thanked People for Their Support

Homer Laffoon is only 15-years-old, but he has spoken out about his mother a few times since her death. On January 5, 2023, he posted a message to fans on his mom’s Instagram account.

“Never imagined I’d find myself responsible for mom’s IG account, but here we are. First things first, from August to now, the amount of love, care and support shown by those on social media and IRL has been overwhelming and blessedly received – thank you. One day at a time is working for me as I’m sure the healing journey will be a long one. Your good thoughts and well wishes will continue to comfort me on my path,” Laffoon wrote.

He went on to say that he wanted to be sure that his mother’s manuscript made it to print.

“I don’t plan on using this platform too often but know she loved her fans, loved writing (she wrote endlessly) and it would not feel right not to reach out at a time like this,” he concluded.

Just after Heche’s death, Laffoon released a statement on behalf of himself and his brother.

“My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully, my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom. Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley, and my stepmom Alexi who continue to be my rock during this time. Rest In Peace Mom, I love you, Homer,” he said, according to Today.

