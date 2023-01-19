Intimate Photo Apparently Leaked on DWTS Alum’s Social Media

Former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Antonio Brown is speaking out after an explicit photo of him and his ex was posted on his Snapchat.

On January 17, 2023, several fans saw a sexually explicit photo on Brown’s Snapchat Story that showed the mother of three of his children Chelsie Kryiss giving him oral sex. Snapchat was quick to remove the photo and Brown’s account was promptly suspended, according to TMZ.

A spokesperson from Snapchat told the outlet that the incident “is under investigation.” On January 18, 2023, Brown denied posting the photo, claiming that his account was actually hacked.

Brown Said He’s Working to Get His Account Back

Brown took to Twitter to say that his Snapchat account was hacked and that he’s hoping to get everything squared away “asap.”

“My snap chat page has been Hacked. Working with @snapchatsupport to get this fix asap,” he tweeted.

Several people responded to Brown’s tweet, many accusing him of lying and believing that he actually did post the inappropriate photo himself, despite his claims.

“I don’t think I’ve audibly laughed as hard at a tweet than I have right now, thank you Antonio Brown,” one person wrote.

“At least you didn’t blame the matrix,” someone else tweeted.

Anyone looking for Brown’s account on Snapchat will come up with an empty search; a spokesperson from the platform told TMZ that Brown’s account has been completely removed. It is unclear if the account will be reinstated, but an investigation is said to be ongoing.

According to Snapchat’s community guidelines listed on its website, the platform does “prohibit accounts that promote or distribute pornographic content.”

Kyriss Released a Statement Following the Leak

Kyriss and Brown have had a relationship filled with ups and downs over the years. Despite their latest split, Brown appears to be going against any and all wishes of privacy when it comes to his ex.

“Very well aware what’s been posted on Snap. I am not in control of his actions. I have asked multiple times to have this part of our past relationship to remain private, but he refuses,” Kyriss wrote on her Instagram Stories shortly after the photo was uploaded on Brown’s Snapchat.

Although the picture was promptly deleted from Snapchat, it has been shared on various social media sites, including Twitter and Reddit.

“I have reported his page and all pictures. Unfortunately Snapchat is allowing him to repost. I am very sorry for any of your kids that follow him and used to look at him as a role model,” she continued.

“I do not condone these actions as you are aware I have kids in involved as well,” Kyriss added.

The post was shared by The Shade Room on Instagram where several people reacted.

“Revenge porn lawsuit. Simple,” one person wrote.

“This is why he feels untouchable because he is never held accountable. She needs to be filing a police report and a lawsuit cause this is crazy,” another comment read.

