Controversial DWTS Alum Shares Statement in Support of Kanye West

A controversial past contestant on “Dancing With the Stars” has released a statement in support of Kanye West.

West has been dropped by Adidas, Gap, Balenciaga, and others after he made antisemitic remarks, according to Vulture. Over the past few weeks, West has been making controversial statements against Jewish people, including a now-deleted tweet in which he said he was going to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

As West continues to appear on podcasts and speak his mind on various topics on social media, industry leaders are parting ways with him. However, there are a few people who are showing their support for West, including a former DWTS competitor.

On October 26, 2022, Antonio Brown, who competed on season 22 alongside pro Sharna Burgess, shared a post to his Instagram Stories to show his support for “Ye.”

Brown Said That He Will Remain the President of Donda Sports

Brown shared a lengthy statement about West on his Instagram Stories. He shared that he will continue supporting West as an active participant in Donda Sports, a marketing company that Ye started for athletes, named after his late mother.

“Over the past few weeks the worlds reactionary and selective outrage at comments in the media made by my brother, Ye, have inflamed and sparked rampant conversation and reflection. I too have been able to reflect on statements that I and others in my circle have made that lack clarity and expressing my stance. The people and brands that have relentlessly profited from Black ideas and Black culture chose to distance themselves as a very specific time: a time that demonstrated their prioritization of certain groups over others,” Brown wrote.

“None of us in this world are free of judgment, yet we live in a time where scrutiny and pessimism have driven our dialogues on cultural issues towards diatribes. Sensationalism and groupthink have forced people to not speak their minds and act out of fear rather than love. For these reasons I stand my by my dedication to freedom of speech, thought, and opinion. I actively seek to coexist in places where I may have a difference of opinion because it’s diversity and thought that pushes humanity forward. Let me be clear, discrimination of any kind is an injustice to all people, which is exactly why I wish to issue the statement,” he continued.

Brown went on to say that he will continue forward as the “President of Donda Sports” and that he will “remain in support of the humanity that is Ye.”

Other NFL Players Have Cut Ties With Donda Sports

Brown joined Donda Sports as its president in February 2022, according to CBS Sports. However, a few people who had joined the marketing firm have decided to end that working relationship because of Ye’s recent comments.

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown have both released statements announcing their departures.

“Our family has made the decision to part ways with Donda Sports. The recent comments and displays of hate and antisemitism are the exact opposite of how we choose to live our lives and raise our children. We find them to be irresponsible and go against everything we believe in as a family,” Donald’s statement read, in part.

Jaylen released a statement on Twitter, making it clear that he stands “strongly against any antisemitism, hate speech, misrepresentation, and oppressive rhetoric of any kind.”

