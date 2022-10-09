SEE IT: DWTS Alum Trolls Tom Brady Amid Split Rumors

A former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor took to Instagram to share a photo that was a dig at his former teammate — and friend — Tom Brady.

Antonio Brown, who competed on season 22 of the reality dance competition show, shared an old picture of Gisele Bundchen with her arms around him. The picture was taken after the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in 2021.

“Put that S*** On,” Brown captioned the post, which was uploaded during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Sunday, October 2, 2022, against the Kansas City Chiefs. The post comes on the heels of reports that Brady and Bundchen are having some serious marital troubles.

“There’s a lot of tension. She was so happy when he announced his retirement, and she wasn’t thrilled at all when he went back on that,” a source told People magazine in September 2022. “They’re hitting a rough patch. But I know they’re trying, or at least he’s trying, to figure it out and make it work. He wants to get through this and for things to get better,” the source continued.

Several People Reacted to the Photo on Instagram

It didn’t take long for people to comment on the photo that Brown shared, many telling him that he should delete the post and that it wasn’t cool for him to share it.

“Please get help AB,” one person wrote.

“Disrespectful that man let you in his crib,” read another comment.

“Imagine the guy that gave you your only shot left in the nfl, wanted to see you succeed just to disrespect him in the end of your relevance,” a third person added.

“Dude took you in his crib and gave you a second chance and you do him like this??? You tapped,” echoed another.

“AB, please take this down. Tom doesn’t deserve this,” another fan pleaded.

The Buccaneers lost to the Chiefs, 41-31, in Sunday’s matchup.

Brown Slammed Brady in January 2022

Brady and Brown once had a solid friendship. Brown played briefly for the New England Patriots and Brady took a liking to him, even though he was only with the team for a short amount of time.

When Brady inked a deal to join the Bucs in 2020, there were two people he wanted to come with him; Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown.

Brady really took Brown under his wing while in Tampa, even letting him live in his home, according to the Washington Post. And while the guys did win a Super Bowl together, Brown has turned on Brady in the time since.

On the “Full Send” podcast, Brown hinted that he and Brady weren’t on the best of terms.

“Nothing personal man, Tom is actually my friend, one of my close friends. But you know, some people have a different definition of friend. Because when I say to you I’m your friend, that means I got your back,” Brown continued.

“That’s what a friend mean, but a friend is not like that in you know in this world, and how we living, you know we play professional sports. Not everybody in sports is gonna be your friend. Tom Brady is my friend why? Because I’m a good football player. He need me to play football, right? These guys called me to win the Super Bowl, not for the Toilet Bowl.”

A little later on in the podcast, Brown threw another dig. “Tom can’t do nothing by himself. He got to play on a team,” he said.

