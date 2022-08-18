DWTS Cast Member’s Daughter Arrested: See the Mugshot

The daughter of a former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant was arrested on suspicion on DUI and Heavy has obtained her mugshot photo.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s 20-year-old daughter was arrested in Georgia on Saturday, August 13, 2022, according to TMZ. Ariana Zolciak-Biermann was booked on three separate charges: misdemeanor DUI driving under the influence of alcohol, misdemeanor improper/erratic lane change, and underage alcohol possession/purchase of alcohol, the outlet reported.

According to the police report obtained by Heavy, it was revealed that Biermann declined a breathalyzer test.

“I could smell a light odor of alcoholic beverage coming from her breath as she spoke to me. She denied consuming any alcoholic beverage. I advised her that I could smell the odor of alcoholic beverage on her breath. She stated that the odor was possibly coming from her clothing,” the arresting officer from Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office wrote in the report.

Ariana is scheduled to appear in court later this year.

‘Real Housewives’ Fans Reacted to Ariana’s Mugshot Photo on Social Media

Shortly after her arrest, Ariana’s mugshot photo found its way onto the internet. Several people took to social media to comment on the picture, which featured a makeup-free Ariana looking quite unhappy.

“So this is what she really looks like,” one person wrote on Facebook.

“This looks nothing like their photoshopped and filtered Instagram. Glad to hear no fatalities involved,” someone else added.

“Looking a bit regular without all that makeup and filters,” a third Facebook user commented.

“She’s probably pissed that she couldn’t filter her mugshot,” a fourth comment read.

Meanwhile, a lawyer for Ariana told TMZ that his client “was involved in a minor fender bender. When police arrived on scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI. Despite Ariana’s constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired by alcohol. That was not the case. She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them.”

Kim Responded to the Arrest on Her Instagram Stories

Days after her daughter’s arrest, Kim, who competed on season 21 of DWTS, took to her Instagram Stories to post a public statement.

“Ariana was involved in a minor fender bender. When police arrived on scene, the investigating officer immediately initiated an investigation for DUI of alcohol. Despite Ariana’s constant invocation that she was upset and anxious from the minor accident, the officer incorrectly concluded she was impaired. That was not the case. While we have no desire to litigate this case in the media, Ariana was not impaired by any substance, including alcohol or marijuana,” Kim wrote.

“Since she was being cooperative and honest, she admitted to consuming marijuana the day before, meaning over 24 hours prior to her contact with law enforcement. In addition, the arresting officer, as evidenced by his own police report, charged Ariana with impairment by alcohol. She wholly denies these allegations and intends to fight these charges because she is not guilty of them. Thus, we appreciate the general public allowing this case to be tried on its merits, and not rhetoric or incorrect conclusions,” Kim’s statement continued.

