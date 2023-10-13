DWTS Frontrunner Suffers ‘Scary’ Injury as Competition Heats Up

Season 32 “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Ariana Madix has suffered a “scary” foot injury that is causing her quite a bit of pain.

“Oh, they hurt! The feet hurt, I’m not going to lie,” Madix told ET ahead of the October 10, 2023, live show. When asked if her legs were okay, Madix responded, “TBD,” adding, “We won’t worry about it tonight.” And she didn’t.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star and her pro partner Pasha Pashkov went on to dance an impressive quickstep to “You Can’t Hurry Love” by The Supremes, and scored her highest scores of the season with two “nines” and two “eights” (the fourth score was given by guest judge, Michael Strahan).

Here’s what you need to know:

Ariana Madix Danced on Motown Night in Flat Sneakers

Madix took to the dance floor in a pair of glittery flat sneakers rather than high heeled ballroom shoes for Motown Night.

After completely their dance, Madix and Pashkov made their way up to the Skybox where co-host Julianne Hough pointed out Madix’s footwear for the evening, which Madix sort of glossed over, perhaps more excited to get her scores.

After the show, however, she told EW that she had to wear the sneakers due to that aforementioned injury. “I am dealing with an injury on my right foot,” she told the outlet.

EW also confirmed that Madix appeared to be wearing “some type of brace” on her ankle as well.

On October 12, 2023, a video of Madix walking into the dance studio in a pair of thick socks and fluffy slippers was posted on Instagram. Although Madix hasn’t specified exactly how she injured her ankle or how serious it may be, it appears as though she’s taking some extra precautions to ensure that things don’t get any worse.

Fans Praised Ariana Madix for Her Hard Work & People Loved Her Quickstep

After Madix and Pashkov were confirmed through to week 4, the official “Dancing With the Stars” Instagram account shared some footage of their Motown Dance and comments started piling up on the post.

“She deserved those scores!! so happy to see Pasha having a chance to show how great he is with a talented partner,” one person wrote.

“Seeing pasha actually be able to choreograph high quality dances is so fun. Glad he has A great partner this time,” someone else added.

Meanwhile, a few people noticed that Madix was wearing sneakers for the dance and shared their opinions on it.

“She wore sneakers so idk def not fair but she ate,” read one comment.

“Ok, but isn’t it a cop out that she isn’t even wearing heels? Every other girl is wearing them, but her. No wonder she had an easier time dancing,” another Instagram user said.

Overall, however, the support has been pouring in for the reality television star and, of course, for her teacher this season.

“The fact that Ariana ATE the quickstep with a leg injury, beyond impressive!! What a friggin duooo @arianamadix @pashapashkov,” a fifth comment read.

