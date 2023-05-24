The dust is settling with the “Scandavol” chaos involving “Vanderpump Rules” stars Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss, and Tom Sandoval, and Madix is said to be looking forward. Rumors have suggested Madix will become a contestant on “Dancing with the Stars” for season 32 in the fall, but the show itself has not confirmed that yet. However, Bravo’s Andy Cohen mentioned the possibility during his radio show recently, and it did not sound as if he left any room for doubt.

Here’s what you need to know:

Andy Cohen May Have Spilled the Beans

Play

Video Video related to andy cohen seemingly confirms ariana madix dwts rumors 2023-05-24T18:04:36-04:00

During the May 18 episode of “Radio Andy” on SiriusXM, Cohen mentioned the “Vanderpump Rules” episode that had aired the prior night. Of Madix, he noted, “When I interviewed her at the reunion, she was in the stages of grief, she was in the anger stage.” Since the reunion filming, which took place on March 23, many signs suggest that Madix has regrouped and is doing much better than she had been a couple of months ago. Fans have seen some of that, and Cohen shared, “I would say she’s living in her moment, living in her peace,” and he “weirdly” believes it has provided her an opportunity to be living an even better life than she had been before the Sandoval scandal.

Cohen explained he had told Madix that thought directly, and detailed, “I mean she’s gotten endorsement deal[s], she’s on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ the way people responded to her last night was so positive…” The way Cohen worded it on his SiriusXM show, it sounded as if Madix joining “Dancing with the Stars” was definitely a done deal. While he certainly may have misspoken, it seems likely he would know whether or not Madix will be dancing on stage this fall in the competition.

Some ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Fans Are Already Looking Ahead

Some SiriusXM listeners immediately caught Cohen’s wording regarding the possibility of Madix joining “Dancing with the Stars,” wondering if he had just confirmed it was happening.

“Did Andy Cohen Accidentally Confirm Ariana Madix Joined Dancing With The Stars?” one fan titled a thread regarding the topic in the “Dancing with the Stars” subreddit.

Prior to that moment during Cohen’s radio show, the idea was a rumor that had been met with some denials. The rumors started to swirl in April via Page Six, but the “Vanderpump Rules” star herself has since said she could not comment on it. Madix admitted, though, “I don’t know anything yet, so… It would be really cool though. I would love to do it!”

ABC has not revealed the season 32 “Dancing with the Stars” cast, nor has it confirmed a premiere date. It is known it will air on ABC on Monday nights in the fall, a welcome relief to fans who were disappointed it only streamed via Disney+ throughout season 31. Despite the lack of an ABC or Madix confirmation, some “Dancing with the Stars” fans are already speculating on possible partners.

“Alan would be great, Pasha is my 2nd choice because he’s shorter,” one fan noted in the “Dancing with the Stars” subreddit.

“I’m thinking Gleb, Val, or Alan,” suggested another Redditor. The idea Gleb Savchenko might be partnered with Madix was not a universal wish, as some fans thought some other pro dancers could be a better fit. Brandon Armstrong was another pro suggested by a couple of posters.

The three-part reunion for season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules” begins airing on March 24, and details on season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars” should begin to emerge over the summer.