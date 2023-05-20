Reality Star Sets the Record Straight on DWTS Season 32 Cast Rumor

A Bravo star addressed rumors that she will be joining the cast of “Dancing With the Stars” for season 32.

During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” on May 17, 2023, “Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix was asked if she can comment on rumors that she has signed on to the upcoming season of the celebrity ballroom competition, which will air this fall on ABC, and she claimed that nothing is in the works – yet.

Ariana Madix Said She Would “Love” to Do DWTS

Madix, 37, has been in the spotlight since March 2023, when her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, admitted to a shocking cheating scandal with her close friend, Raquel Leviss.

Since that time, Madix has received an onslaught of public support and a surge in career opportunities. According to the New York Times, the former SUR bartender has inked brand deals with Bloomingdales and Bic and she received an invite to the White House Correspondents’ dinner. She was also the face of BravoCon at NBCUniversal’s Upfronts, and she also scored a role in the upcoming Lifetime movie, “Buying Back My Daughter,” according to The Hollywood Reporter in March.

In April, a source told Page Six that Madix was in “late stage conversations with ABC to be a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars” this September. The insider added that Madix had “already received all of the approvals and sign-offs from NBC Universal.”

But on WWHL, she downplayed the rumors. “No,” Madix said when asked if she can comment on her potential DWTS casting. “I don’t know anything yet, so… It would be really cool though. I would love to do it!”

Elsewhere on WWHL, the Bravo star said she is trying to look at the positive side of her headline-making heartbreak. “So far I think it has been [positive] in a lot of ways,” she told host Andy Cohen. “There’s definitely a lot of healing and a lot of things I need to work through. I hope it ends up being super positive.”

The DWTS Season 32 Cast is Still Under Wraps

While rumors run year-round, the celebrity cast for “Dancing With the Stars” is usually announced on “Good Morning America” a few weeks before the show’s September premiere.

Pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy has already told Us Weekly that he will be back in the ballroom. “Yes, I am coming back next season. I’m very excited,” he said. “I had an amazing season 31, so hopefully I could ride the momentum into season 32.”

But as far as celebrity contestants go, nothing has been confirmed. Pro dancer/judge Derek Hough told Us that he’s the “worst” person to ask about cast spoilers.

“I almost purposely try not to find out because I actually enjoy when they do the announcement, I like to experience it myself,” he added. “I’m excited to see what happens though. …Each season seems to be greater and better than ever. The cast are always fantastic and even the people that you’re like, ‘Who’s that?’ They end up being your favorite person. It’s a great show.”

