Ariana Madix Fires Back at Critics Following Jaw-Dropping Reality TV Entrance

Ariana Madix clapped back at critics of her body one week into her gig on “Love Island.”

Madix, 38, has already worn several jaw-dropping outfits for her hosting role on the Peacock dating show. After kicking things off in a stunning gold gown, she wore a Nadine Merabi pink sequin minidress, a metallic cut-out dress, and a black mesh mini, according to Femstella.

But it was a black mesh LaQuon Smooth scoop neck bodysuit paired with super strappy heels and a long ruffled robe that really had fans talking.

In June 2024, the “Dancing With the Stars” season 32 finalist wasted no time in putting body shamers in their place after they critiqued her legs as she strutted in her barely there outfit.

Ariana Madix Had a Savage Comeback For a Body Shamer on Instagram

In a “Love Island” clip posted to Instagram, Madix made a grand entrance in her all-black ensemble that left little to the imagination. As she entered the villa, the Islanders raved about her outfit. Madix then told the group she came to “party” with them.

“A host and a Bombshell wrapped into one! 😍#LoveIslandUSA,” came the caption.

Fans on Instagram also raved about Madix’s sizzling look.

“This show is about how hot Ariana is , like I dont even know who else is on it 😂😍,” a commenter cracked.

But a few commenters hurled insults at the reality star.

“She needs to work on her legs…” one commenter wrote.

Madix fired back with: “I work on my sexy a** legs almost every day. I’d snap your neck with my thighs but i’ll never let you close enough to touch me.”

After another told Madix. “You should exercise those legs,” she replied, “disrespectfully, have you seen yourself.”

Ariana Madix Joked About Her DWTS Body Transformation

While Madix is already in great shape, when she competed on “Dancing With the Stars” for season 32, she admittedly did not lose weight as many contestants do. In October 2023, she told E! News the extensive training in ballroom dance didn’t change her body in a noticeable way.

“I have gained weight,” she laughed. “I’m really actually waiting for this body transformation to happen because I am confused.” Madix added that she hoped the higher number on the sale reflected an increase in her muscle mass.

Madix, who has been open about her issues with eating and body dysmorphia, also participated in an essay for Self magazine in which she revealed that people commented on her weight gain when she was in recovery for her eating disorder and that some still do it today.

“Even right now, this second, I just got a banner notification from Instagram—a comment on my most recent post that says,’“You’ve gained a lot of weight,’” she shared in October 2023. “I’m usually decent about ignoring those. …I still have to catch myself sometimes. There’s that voice in my head that’s like, ‘Well, you shouldn’t eat because you’re going to be in a two-piece later.’”

READ NEXT: Christie Brinkley Poses for Fearless Swimsuit Photos at Age 70